BMW CE 02 Price Slashed by Up to Rs 2.40 Lakh in India

Price tags matter a lot more when you are thinking about an electric two-wheeler and right now, the BMW CE 02 has suddenly become far more reachable than before. At select dealerships of BMW Motorrad, this premium electric scooter is being offered at massive discounts, reducing its on-road price by up to Rs 2.40 lakh.
In real terms, that means that the BMW CE 02 can now be bought for as low as Rs 2.50 lakh on-road in some locations. This is a big drop from its usual pricing which is close to Rs 5 lakh on-road. It is important to note that this is not an official price cut from BMW. These are dealer level offers and are totally dependent on stock availability.
The CE 02 is assembled at TVS’ Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, and has a dual battery setup. It gets two 1.96kWh battery packs, which makes a total of 3.92kWh. Power output stands at 11 kW with 55 Nm of torque. BMW claims a range of 108km and a top speed of 95kmph which is more than sufficient for daily city use. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in only 3 seconds.
There are two variants available in the market.
- The Standard version comes with LED lighting, 3.5-inch TFT screen, USB Type-C charging, reversing assist, keyless ride, single-channel ABS, automatic stability control and two riding modes.
- The Highline trim adds extra flair and comfort with a gold USD fork, special graphics, tri-colour seat, heated grips, smartphone holder, an extra riding mode and support for faster charging.
At these lowered prices, the CE 02 is now close to other premium electric options such as the TVS X, Ather 450 Apex and Ultraviolette F77. What makes it stand out is its unique design, solid build and the BMW ownership experience.
Stocks are limited so buyers will need to check with their nearest dealership. At this price, the CE 02 is less of a luxurious indulgence and more of a smart, fun, urban electric choice.