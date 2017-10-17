New BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport Launched In India

The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is locally produced at the company’s plant in Chennai and can be ordered with immediate effect. The model will be available in Alpine White as a non-metallic color and Estoril Blue as a metallic color.

The M Sport package on the 3 Series Gran Turismo features the kidney grille slats in black high-gloss, M specific package and 18-inch M star spoke alloy wheels along with M badging on the front side panels . Also on offer is a tailpipe finisher in chrome high-gloss and an exclusive vehicle key designed with M strip.

Inside, the M Sport package on the 3 Series Gran Turismo M Sport features sport seats for driver and passenger, multi-function M leather steering wheel, BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite, M door sill finishers and Heads-Up display . The range of upholstery combinations for the model will include Leather Dakota Veneto Beige with Oyster dark highlights, Veneto Beige and Leather Dakota Cognac with Brown highlights.

Powering the BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is a TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. This two- litre, four cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450–4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. The 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is said to return a fuel efficiency of 15.34 kmpl. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport comes equipped with safety features such as six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.

A few other highlights of the BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport include Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, brake-energy regeneration, intelligent lightweight construction, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution and cruise control with braking function. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (Comfort, ECO PRO, Sport, Sport+) to suit the driving conditions. The BMW ConnectedDrive on the model features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 22.3 cms display, BMW Navigation system Professional with Touch Functionality 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept in the segment and became a trailblazer with its unique and modern character. The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport with a perfect blend of sporting character, impressive performance and appealing design makes every journey an unforgettable experience. Combining the best of excellent practicality and long-distance comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is the perfect vehicle for individuals with an active lifestyle.

