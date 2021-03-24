BMW 220i Sport Launched In India For INR 37.90 Lakhs; Becomes The New Base Model For The 2-Series

BMW is on an exciting spree in India. BMW launched the 2-series Gran Coupe Petrol followed by the 3-series Gran Limousine both launching a couple of months ago. BMW then introduced the M340i xDrive, the first locally assembled M model in India recently, then recently teased the launch of the M1000RR and today, BMW has launched the 220i Sport for INR 37.90 lakhs which will now be the new base variant in the 2-series.

More details –

The 2-Series Gran Coupe is based on the BMW’s modular FAAR platform, with a front-wheel-drive configuration. The 220d Sport line ( INR 40.40 lakhs ), the 220i M Sport ( introductory, INR 40.90 lakhs ) and the 220d M Sport ( INR 42.30 lakhs, all prices, ex-showroom ) sit above the 220i Sport in the 2-series.

On the exteriors, the front kidney grille looks more evolved and enlarged. The front also gets new raked headlamps with BMW’s signature- double LEDs. Being a coupe, the 2 Series gets a sloping roofline that ends in a fastback-like rear section. The car also gets pillar-less doors, which can be noticed when you open them. The 2 Series also gets an extended spoiler along with the sleeping L-shaped tail-lamps at the rear ends, to give it a sporty and aggressive look.

BMW is offering the 220i Sport in four colours – Alpine White, Black Sapphite, Melbourne Red, and Storm Bay and two upholstery options – Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black. On the inside, you get an 8.8” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, ambient lighting, a 5.1 digital instrument cluster with analogue dials, Sports seats at the front, parking assist, brake assist, DSC, ABS, traction control, electronically lockable diff, auto hold, 60/40 2nd row split, driving modes, electric parking brake, cornering brake control, side-impact protection, paddle shifters and more.

The 220i Sport is powered by a 2.0L petrol engine, that produces 192bhp of peak power and 280Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Official statement –

“An important pillar of BMW India’s strategy is to offer the valuable ‘Power of Choice’ across its versatile model range that caters to the customer desires and mobility needs. The addition of the ‘Sport’ variant to the successful BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe model line-up, presents an excellent value proposition along with attractive features. With the growing popularity of petrol models in the premium segment, the new BMW 220i Sport is an irresistible choice for aspiring individuals to enter the world of BMW with style and performance,” BMW Group India President Mr Vikram Pawah said.