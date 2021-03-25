Kia Seltos Facelift To Launch On 27th April 2021 With Panoramic Sunroof And New Logo

Kia, a subsidiary of Hyundai had entered the Indian market back in 2019 with a bang and its first product offering was the Seltos. The Seltos still continues to be a steady seller for Kia despite the rising competition. Now, Kia has decided to upgrade the Seltos and it will launch the Seltos facelift on the 27th day of April 2021 with the addition of a panoramic sunroof and the new Kia logo being the highlights.

More details –

Kia had unveiled its new logo and strategy going forward some time ago. The Seltos will be the first Kia product in India to feature the new branding. Apart from the new branding and people-pleasing addition of a panoramic sunroof, we expect nothing much to be different than the current Seltos apart from maybe a few additions and deletions of features in a few variants.

The current Seltos is pretty tech and feature-loaded car. Segment first features include a blind spot monitoring system and an 8-inch heads-up display. Moreover, the car comes with a 10.25-inch floating type infotainment screen which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant and comes connected to a Bose audio system. This screen will also act as a display for the 360-degree camera the car will come with. The car also gets ventilated seats in the front and the driver gets a 10-way power-adjustable seat.

Moreover, Kia also offers its advanced and proprietary UVO (Your Voice) Connect system. This system will come with as many as 37 features segregated into 5 main categories – Navigation, Safety & Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. Customers will get a free three-year subscription to this technology.

In terms of engines, which expectedly would be the same on the Seltos facelift, there are three options to choose from. You get to choose from a 1.5L petrol motor or a 1.5L diesel oil burner. The naturally aspirated petrol motor is good for 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel oil-burner delivers 115 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The GT Line of the Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol motor, generating 140 PS of peak power and 242 Nm of torque. All these engines would be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard but three different types of automatic transmissions have been allocated to these three engines. The diesel comes with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model uses a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine comes with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The facelift might command a marginal premium over the current prices while the mid-size SUV segment, which is currently ruled by the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, will witness 2 big players coming in soon, the Skoda Kushaq and the VW Taigun. So, the contest is going to get spicy but in the end, the end-user will benefit the most.