BMW M1000RR Teased; To Launch In India Soon

They say ‘tell us a better love story than twilight.’ Well, we say BMW and M and all enthusiasts might just agree with us here. BMW and M is a different league of automobile madness. Automobiles that take birth out of a performance division of a manufacturer are something else altogether. And if that performance division is M, well I suppose, that’s what God would pick, should he have a penchant for performance divisions. BMW’s HP4 motorcycle division didn’t see much success. So now, the German manufacturer has decided to lend the ‘M’ division to its motorcycles too and the first product to come out is the BMW M1000RR, which will launch in India soon.

Globally, the M 1000 RR was launched last year and it will finally pave its way into India soon. BMW Motorrad India took to Twitter to unveil a teaser video displaying an M1000RR doing what it does best, bossing around a race track and via the video, BMW announces that the M1000RR will land in Indian showrooms soon and as the name suggests, the M1000RR is based on the S1000RR, which is already considered as one of the best litre-class superbikes available in the world.

Unsurprisingly, it comes with power, more torque, less weight, more powerful brakes, a lot of carbon parts and yes, winglets, of course. The lending of the ‘M’ moniker has resulted in increased power. The inline-four motor is tweaked to churn out 212 horsepower @14,500 RPM—up from the “base” S that produces 205 horsepower at 13,000rpm—and 113Nm of peak torque @11,000 RPM. The redline has also got up to 15,100 RPM.

The bump in performance figures is achieved by the inclusion of new 2-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimisations on camshafts and intake area. The lightweight exhaust system is also made of titanium.

Another aspect that makes it a faster machine than the standard model is its 4kg lower kerb weight – 192kg. There have been some modifications to the chassis as well and BMW has tweaked it to enhance its overall riding dynamics. Both the 45-mm upside-down fork and the rear strut and swingarm are “optimized” with a slightly wider steering head angle and longer swingarm that increase the wheelbase by 0.7 inches and the ride height at the back by a fifth of an inch. Like we mentioned earlier, the winglets have made their way here too. BMW says that the winglets development took part on track and in BMW’s wind tunnel, and they managed to produce enough aerodynamic downforce to get faster lap times with the new M1000RR. Of course, they are made of carbon fibre.

This model also becomes the first bike in the line-up to receive a set of M brakes that includes two 320-mm discs with four-piston callipers at the front and a 220-mm disc with a two-piston calliper at the back. The 17-inch wheels are now made of carbon and clad in 120/70 ZR 17 and 200/55 ZR 17 tires front and back, respectively. In other news, the M1000RR will also feature as a safety bike in MotoGP this season.

As conveyed, the launch should take place very soon and we sure can’t wait for that. Although, the M moniker comes with a certain price tag and expect the M1000RR to be priced around INR 37-40 lakhs bracket in India.