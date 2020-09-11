Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 Breaks Cover

The Bimota Tesi H2 was first showcased last year at EICMA as a concept bike after Kawasaki Heavy Industries acquired a 49% stake of Bimota and became the main owner of the brand. The amalgamation of Italian exoticness and Japanese engineering gave us the Tesi H2 and the same has been spotted multiple times, doing the rounds at racetracks. And now, the Italian brand has revealed the official photos, the full spec, official price and delivery dates of the production-ready Bimota Tesi H2.

How does it look?

If we had to describe the Tesi H2 in just one word, it has to be radical. It isn’t particularly eye-pleasing but there’s one thing for sure, it looks like nothing else on the road.

The production-ready model isn’t that different from the concept model in terms of looks. It retains the same fairing design, winglets, geometric central headlight, hub-centre steering and huge exhaust system. But the black treatment on the concept is now replaced with some Italian colours, hinting at its origin. The black livery is now swapped with Italian Tricolore fitted on the fairings.

The mind-boggling specs

Taking centre stage in terms of uniqueness about the motorcycle is the radical, hub centre steering system which is bolted onto a unique, dive-free suspension system which aids more stability to the motorcycle in comparison to conventional systems. Powering the new Bimota Tesi H2 is Kawasaki’s supercharged, four-cylinder engine which also powers the H2. The 998cc supercharged inline-four makes 231 hp (170 kW) at 11,500 rpm and with Ram Air the power figure goes up to 242 hp (178 kW) at 11,500 rpm. The maxim torque level is set at 141 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The Tesi H2 shares the engine, mirrors, handlebar, steering damper, switchgear and exhaust with the donor bike, however, everything else is newly-designed.

The Bimota Tesi H2 is the first model that the Italian brand launched to showcase its partnership with Kawasaki and pre-sales are underway as the hyperbike is set to begin production from October 1st. Bimota Tesi H2 is a limited edition model and the company will only build 250 units featuring a unique tag and frame number at a price tag of €64,000.

Another Kawasaki-based Bimota on its way?

Reports also suggest that the next motorcycle to come out of this association will be the KB4. Bimota is renowned for developing super exotic motorcycles that are radically designed but the KB4 departs from all the perceived notions we have regarding Bimota. It doesn’t look like it doesn’t belong on earth, but instead, it looks drop-dead gorgeous! It might look retro and flaunt that old-school charm flawlessly but underneath those pretty layers lies an inline four-cylinder engine from the Kawasaki Z1000 which is every bit as modern as they come.

The Bimota KB4 won’t just look the part, it will have performance in spades too. We can expect them to tweak the engine around a little as factory-fresh, the engine makes 140 bhp of power and over 108 Nm of peak torque. There is no official word whether it will go into production or will remain a dream. But if it does, with the expertise of Kawasaki and the craftsmanship of Bimota, it will have all the firepower to take on the established players in the premium motorcycle segment.