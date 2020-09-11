Castrol Activ Launches New Campaign For Mechanics In India

India’s mechanic community has always helped us ensure the smooth operation of every vehicle, after all, we are one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. But in the current pandemic situation, just like the entire automobile sector, even the mechanic’s community is suffering.

Understanding their pain and offering a helping hand, Castrol Activ has now launched a campaign called #ProtectIndiasEngine. This is a national campaign to urge India’s bikers, more specifically the youth, to pledge support to mechanic upskilling programmes during these unprecedented times of the continuing COVID pandemic.

The campaign is conceptualised and developed in collaboration with Network18 and Mindshare. The initiative is endorsed by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, aiming to educate and prepare mechanics for the new normal, as the country slowly begins to open up post lockdown.

Castrol Activ aims to invest up to Rs. 50 lakh, by contributing Rs 10 for every pledge received towards upskilling of mechanics. The educational programmes will focus on supporting them to learn new technologies and modern servicing techniques as well as to gain a deeper understanding of enhanced health, hygiene and safety measures for their workshops as they restart their business. The campaign will run across all Network18 channels and digital platforms from 10th September 2020 to the end of the month. The target audience for this campaign will be the youth, who can pledge their support by visiting www.protectindiasengine.com.

Talking about this initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, managing director – Castrol India said, “Mechanics have helped the country to keep moving ahead even during the lockdown. There were several selfless mechanics who played their role as COVID warriors servicing vehicles at no charge, despite their businesses being significantly impacted. Saluting their passion and strengthening our commitment towards the mechanic community, at Castrol we are keen to prepare them for a bigger tomorrow and support their transition to the new normal through Castrol Activ #ProtectIndiasEngine.”

In the launch film of Castrol Activ’s #ProtectIndiasEngine campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces, “I have closely engaged with the mechanic community all my life. Biking has not only been a passion but also played a very important role in the start of my career with Roadies. I have the utmost respect for them. They are silent warriors, the engines that run India. Their contribution may go unnoticed often but it’s this community that young riders like me count on, at all times, to stay mobile and help achieve our dreams. I’ve even built some lifelong relationships with some who I have known since my younger days. Unfortunately, given the unprecedented situation, we are living in, our beloved mechanics are going through tough times today. It’s our chance to give back and show them our gratitude. I urge all of India to pledge to a better tomorrow for our mechanics. Let us help #ProtectIndiasEngine”.