CARS24 CARE+ Is Here To Change The Way India Buys Used Cars — Forever

4-Point Overview:
- CARS24 launches CARE+, India’s first all-in-one ownership plan for used cars.
- It offers 3 years of warranty, annual servicing, 24×7 roadside help, and resale assurance.
- Over 80% of used car buyers feel unsupported post-purchase—CARE+ changes that.
- Already adopted by 1,000+ customers, CARE+ is now rolling out across India.
Introduction: Buying a Used Car? You’re Not Alone Anymore
In India, buying a used car often feels like a gamble. You get the keys, sign the papers, and from that moment—you’re pretty much on your own. No warranty, no service support, and definitely no guarantee of how much you’ll get back when you sell it.
CARS24 is changing that with CARE+, a first-of-its-kind after-sales ownership plan for used cars. Think of it as a best friend who’s got your back, every step of the way—even after the sale is done.
Everything You Wish Was Included — Now Is
CARE+ brings together four essential services, all under one umbrella:
- Extended Warranty: Up to 3 years on critical parts like engine, transmission, and AC—something unheard of in the used car market.
- Annual Servicing: Certified technicians, genuine parts, free pickup/drop, and even wheel alignment—all included.
- 24×7 Roadside Assistance: Flat tyre? Battery dead? Need a tow? CARE+ has you covered, anytime, anywhere.
- Guaranteed Resale Value: You know what your car is worth from Day 1, making upgrades easier after 12 months.
It’s not just convenient—it’s reassuring.
Why India Needs CARE+
According to CARS24’s own research:
- 80% of buyers feel they’re left in the dark after buying a used car.
- 65% never get a warranty or support after the purchase.
- 70% don’t know their car’s future resale value.
- And half of them end up paying for repairs that should’ve been covered.
That’s where CARE+ steps in—no more guesswork, no more stress.
Built for Trust, Not Just Transactions
CARS24 co-founder Gajendra Jangid said it best:
“CARE+ isn’t just a feature—it’s a mindset shift. It tells our customers, ‘You’re not alone after the sale.’”
Unlike other platforms that stop at the transaction, CARS24 wants to support you through the full journey—from the first test drive to the moment you upgrade.
Table: What CARE+ Includes
|Service
|Details
|Warranty
|Up to 3 years or 45,000 km on engine, AC, transmission
|Servicing
|Annual service with genuine parts, free pickup & drop, alignment included
|Roadside Assistance
|24×7 help with jumpstarts, tyre, towing (up to 40km), fuel, and repairs
|Resale Guarantee
|Assured buyback value starting from Day 1 of ownership
Conclusion: Welcome to Hassle-Free Used Car Ownership
With over 1,000 happy customers already on board and a 4.8/5 satisfaction rating, CARE+ is off to a strong start. More importantly, it’s solving real problems in the Indian used car market—lack of trust, lack of clarity, and lack of long-term support.
Now rolling out across major cities, CARE+ makes buying a used car feel less like a gamble and more like a smart, safe decision. Finally, someone’s thought about life after the sale—and it shows.