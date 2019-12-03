BMW India Aftersales Introduces Smart Repair Service For Small And Medium-Size Repairs

BMW India has announced the introduction of ‘BMW Smart Repairs’ throughout its service network in the country. This new repair service ensures faster repairs and reduction in cost for small and medium-size repairs. To achieve this, the carmaker’s service outlets will make us of the latest technology and tools to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts.

BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint-related jobs which further includes plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works. Repairs are performed as per BMW’s standard guidelines by highly trained service technicians, using only genuine BMW tools and equipment.

Commenting on this new initiative, Mr Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “At BMW we always look for smart solutions to delight our customers by providing first-class service and an uncompromising driving experience at all times. State-of-the-art BMW dealerships ensure a superior ownership experience driven by quality and efficiency. For our customers, time is a precious asset. Their favourite BMW should always be ready for the road. BMW Smart Repair follows a technology-driven, targeted approach to ensure quality BMW service for small and medium repairs instead of replacing whole parts. It significantly reduces service-related costs and turn-around time, so our customers can enjoy complete peace of mind. Whether the job is big or small, they know that their BMW will receive the finest care.”

The carmaker has announced that its entire product range will be offered in BS-VI variants. The complete petrol portfolio is already BS-VI compliant while the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines. BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS-VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The new BS-VI avatar of the BMW X1 will also hit the shop-floor of BMW Group Plant in Chennai, soon. The latest products launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS-IV and BS-VI variants. Beginning next year, BMW India will increase prices of BS-VI models by up to 6%. As is the case with all manufacturers and their last remaining stock of BS-IV vehicles, attractive financial offers are available on limited stocks of BMW’s BS-IV variants.