Vredestein Tyres Expands in South India with New Premium Store in Coimbatore

Vredestein Tyres has inaugurated its first exclusive store in Coimbatore. The new store, located inside Sri Subham Tyres and Alignment, will bring the brand’s premium range of tyres closer to customers in the southern region.
The event was attended by the Vredestein India team and the proprietor of the Sri Subham Tyres. It was a small but significant move for the company as it continues to build up its presence in India’s fast growing premium car market.
Vredestein is a European tyre brand of Apollo Tyres Ltd. The brand entered India in 2021 and primarily deals with tyres made for premium and luxury vehicles. These tyres are produced at Apollo’s state-of-the-art plants in India and are tuned as per the road conditions in India.
The new store in Coimbatore would cater to customers driving high-end cars and superbikes. The company believes the city is an ideal place owing to a strong community of car enthusiasts and performance-oriented driving.
Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President – Commercial, Apollo Tyres Ltd, commented on the opening of the new store, saying, “Coimbatore has traditionally been a very strong market with immense potential. Vredestein aims to serve customers appreciating both performance and style. It will offer a complete range of high-performance tyres focused on comfort, durability, and grip.
At the entrance, the visitors got to see the clean, modern layout of this store. Different types of Vredestein tyres were on display: from models made for off-road SUVs to ultra-high-performance tyres for luxury sedans and sports cars. As a general rule, it should help people find out which model would be best for their style of driving.
It also epitomizes Vredestein’s philosophy of a complete buying experience for all its customers. For the company, it is not about selling tyres but helping people make choices and offering expertise where needed.
Vredestein Tyres continues to build its network with this new store in India, and it aims to reach even more cities over the next few years, offering a premium range of products matching the growing demand for performance and safety on Indian roads.