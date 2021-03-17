Bentley Launches The New Bentayga In India At INR 4.10 Crore

Let’s think for a moment about what would INR 4.10 crore get you? An exotic vacation, a great house, some apple products or as in this case, an ultra-luxurious British Car. Ultra-luxury carmaker Bentley has introduced the Bentley Bentayga facelift in India for INR 4.10 crore ( ex-showroom ). The Bentayga was first launched in 2016 and it received a mid-life facelift in mid-2020 and it now has made its way into India.

More details

The overall exterior has been slightly redesigned and the interior has been redesigned and now packs in even more features. Upfront, the facelifted Bentayga gets the signature Bentley ‘matrix’ flanked by those lovely-looking, piece of art matrix LEDs. Upon closer inspection by a trained eye, it’s also evident that the matrix grille is bigger and slightly higher than the previous model. At the rear, the changes are a bit more pronounced. The number plate is shifted all the way down to the bumper to make room for ‘Bentley’ lettering on the tailgate, below the logo. Also, you get a new 3D elliptical or leaf-like or lips-like or whatever you want to call it taillights with animated LEDs.

On the inside, you now get a 10.9” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, coupled with a digital instrument cluster. Notable mentions include air ionisers, wireless charging, more space at the rear, ventilated front and rear seats, an embedded SIM, a standard 590W 12-speaker audio system with an optional 1780W 20-speaker system. And being a Bentley, all the materials used, their quality, their fit and finish, touch and feel are all turned up to the level of a Bentley.

Under the hood of this beast sits a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 with cylinder deactivation technology that produces 550HP of peak power and 770Nm of peak torque. Globally, there’s also a 6.0L W12 Bentayga but that very unlikely to come to India. Anyway, transmission duties to all 4 wheels are taken care of by an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Bentayga goes up against the likes of Aston Martin DBX, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus etc.

Official statement

Mr Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance. The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers. Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury automotive for over 100 years and this new Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey.”