The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback Now Has A Launch Date!

The mid-spec performance car segment in India is about to get a little nasty. BMW has already launched its M340i. Among the many constants we come across in this universe, the three German giants of the automotive world battling it out for supremacy deserves a special spot. To rival the BMW M340i, Audi India is going to summon the S5 Sportback to our shores. Audi has been teasing its upcoming sport-sedan, the S5 Sportback, for quite some time. And now the German marque has finally confirmed its launch date.

More details

The Audi S5 Sportback facelift will be launched in India on March 22, 2021. The S5 Sportback will directly rival the BMW M340i xDrive, which was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specs

Apart from Audi’s signature Quattro AWD system, the Audi S5 Sportback will be available with a petrol-only, BS6 compliant 3.0-litre, turbo petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 349bhp and a peak torque output of 500Nm. The engine is expected to be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the new Audi S5 Sportback will arrive with four different driving modes, namely- comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual. But rest aside, boasting about the performance, Audi claims that the new S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Exterior design

Speaking about the exterior design, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback is based on the Audi A5, in fact, it seems as if the S5 is a sportier version of the Audi A5. The four-door-coupe comes with Audi’s signature pillar-less doors, quad exhausts, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a single-frame grille with a large honeycomb design.

On the front, the car gets a pair of slim LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps, which are complemented by fully-blacked-out ORVMs and black elements on the rear bumper to show a sporty character. Just like other Audis, the S5’s roof-line will also seamlessly merge with the boot without hampering the headroom at the rear seat.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Audi S5 Sportback will come with a host of features and design upgrades like- full-black interior with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger stick-out display for infotainment and a fully digital inclement cluster with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit tech.

For riding comfort, the Audi S5 Sportback gets wide aircon vents, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, an Audi-style automatic shifter lever with paddle shifters, and sport seats.