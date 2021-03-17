Made-In-India 2021 Jeep Wrangler Launched At INR 53.90 Lakhs

Jeep, a subsidiary brand of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles ( FCA ) has finally launched its much-awaited locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler in India. It comes in 2 variants – the Unlimited which retails for INR 53.90 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) and the Rubicon which retails for INR 57.90 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) and Jeep has stated that the deliveries for these models have also commenced.

More details

Jeep assembles the Wrangler in India at its Ranjangaon facility and the company had also announced an investment of INR 180 crore in India towards local manufacturing of the Wrangler. In February, Jeep had already commenced the production of the Wrangler at its facility.

Jeep India launched the 2020 Wrangler in the country at INR 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom) last year and the company also managed to sell the first batch of the SUV last year itself. After its local assembly, the overall pricing of the car has dropped significantly, as much as a million rupees.

The Jeep Wrangler comes with an updated cabin with a revised dashboard, while the centre stage is taken by an Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and more. The new Wrangler also comes with features like passive keyless entry, push-button start, and much more. The Wrangler is a five-door version carrying its iconic old school design, 18-inch alloy wheels, signature seven-slat grille, a drop-down windshield, with removable doors and roof.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine which churns out 268 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes with diff locks which are activated electrically using a switch given on the central console. It benefits from a dedicated four-wheel-drive (4WD) high and low mode along with a new 4WD auto mode. Being a Wrangler, the off-road capability is at the heart of this SUV. It will have exceptional ground clearance, water wading ability, and manoeuvrability on almost any surface.

The Wrangler is an absolute legend when the roads end. Over the years, no one has come much close to challenging the legacy of the Wrangler and rightly so. Land Rover Defender and to an extent the Mercedes G-Wagon can be classified as its rivals but both these machines have of late, been built around on-road characteristics as well. Either way, if you want an SUV to boss around off the road as if your life depended on it, we know your pick!