Benelli Opens Up A New Showroom In The City Of Mumbai

Chinese owned Italian bike manufacturer, Benelli is having a steady second inning in the Indian market so far. Having launched yet another motorcycle, the Leoncino 500, Benelli has now added a new showroom to cater to customers in Mumbai. This new showroom can be found at D’Souza Chawl, Sankar Wadi, Jogeshwari East, Mumbai – 400060. This new showroom, under the dealership of ‘Vihana Motors – Unit of Yuvraj Motors,’ will be dealing in all motorcycles available under the Benelli brand and will also showcase merchandise and accessories of the brand. Listed below are the bikes offered by the brand, along with their ex-showroom prices.

Benelli TNT 300 (ABS) – Rs. 2.99 Lakh

Benelli 302R (ABS) – Rs. 3.10 Lakh

Benelli Leoncino 500 – Rs. 4.79 Lakh

Benelli TRK 502 – Rs. 5.10 Lakh

Benelli TRK 502X – Rs. 5.50 Lakh

Benelli TNT 600i – Rs. 6.20 Lakh

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to associate with ‘Vihana Motors’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Mumbai Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Mumbai are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service, spare parts and customer service, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership experience.” He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. Mumbai in that aspect, is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Also Read: User Review: Living With A Pre-Owned Benelli TNT 600i

Talking more about Benelli, the brand has offered a total of three new motorcycles in our market since its revival. This includes the TRK 502 and the TRK 502X adventure tourers and the relatively brand new Leoncino 500 scrambler. All three of these motorcycles are powered by the same engine, a 500 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine has been tuned to produce 47.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 47 Nm of maximum twist, which kicks in at 6,000 rpm. Apart from that, the company also has plans to introduce more motorcycles in the market, including a Royal Enfield competitor, the Imperiale 400.