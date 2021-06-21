Next-Gen Renault Duster Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

It wouldn’t be too flattering if we gave the Renault Duster a ‘OG’ status in the compact-SUV space. The Duster, along with the Ford Ecosport, made this segment popular in India in the first place. The latest iteration of the Duster might boast of impressive performance and able driving dynamics but it is safe to say that it has started feeling a little dated. Good thing for us, Renault is already working on a facelifted version of the Duster and the same has been spied on multiple occasions.

More details

And now, a facelift for the European spec Duster has been teased in a video that parent company Dacia released to showcase its new logo.

Dacia Bigster Concept

Dacia claims that the new logo “gives the impression of robustness and stability” and reflects the brand’s “simplistic and artful mindset”. The new logo was first seen on the Bigster concept and if reports are to be believed, the next-generation of the Duster is going to be based on the same concept. The Dacia Bigster is based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s CMF-B platform which will be used by Dacia on its vehicles going forward. The same platform could also underpin the next-gen Duster and not the India-specific CMF-A platform that underpins the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

The Dacia Bigster seems to be an evolution of the Duster’s design and it features a pair of rather cool Y-shaped LED headlights, a very rugged design, aggressive cuts and creases, a very rugged looking front bumper. For all reasons, it looks like a Duster on steroids. The brief glimpse in the teaser video also reveals that the updated car will get a new set of head lamps and tail lamps.

7-seater Duster on the cards as well?

The same platform could also be utilized to spawn a 7-seater version of the Duster. If reports are to be believed, it will be christened ‘Grand Duster’ when it enters production. The spy shots that surfaced earlier suggest that it will be longer than the standard Duster. To give you an idea, the current-generation Duster is 4341 mm long while the ‘Grand Duster’ could measure somewhere around 4.6m, just like the Bigster concept. The longer wheelbase will ensure that the company doesn’t have that much trouble in carving out an extra row of seats. The cabin of the car is still under wraps and so are the engine specifications. That said, we expect Dacia to offer the Grand Duster with both 6- and 7-seat layouts. The former will feature captain seats in the middle row, while the latter will get a bench-type seat. The 6-seat layout will likely be offered on the higher trims, while the 7-seat setup will be offered as standard.

In international markets, a total of six engine configurations are available – three petrol, one bi-fuel and two diesel options. The lowest capacity engine is a 999cc petrol unit that is capable of generating 90 hp of max power at 5000 rpm and 160 Nm of max torque at 2750 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1,333 cc petrol motor is offered in two configurations, delivering 130 hp / 240 Nm and 150 hp / 250 Nm. The 1,461 cc diesel motor makes 115 hp / 260 Nm. For the Indian market, Renault is likely to offer only petrol engine options for new-gen Duster.