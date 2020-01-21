Benelli India Announces Raiders Club For Imperiale Owners

After introducing the retro-style Benelli Imperiale motorcycle, the bikemaker has announced an Imperiale Raiders Club for its owners. Members of the club will be labelled as Blue-Blooded Riders, who will be brought under a single platform which will offer an enjoyable riding experience and celebrate the joy of riding a motorcycle with like-minded folks. With Breakfast Rides, Day Rides, Zonal Rides and National Rides, Benelli will attempt to create an exciting and adventurous environment across India for the bike’s owners.

With the announcement, Benelli India also revealed the Imperiale Raiders Club logo. Announcing the new initiative, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “With the launch of Imperiale Raiders, we aim to bring a community of like-minded riders who crave to explore undiscovered India, under one roof. The community portrays an unbreakable bond that reflects every Blue-Blooded Rider’s connection with his or her Benelli Imperiale 400.”

Also Read: The New Benelli Leoncino 800 Gets A Trail Version

The Benelli Imperiale 400 was launched last year in India at a price of INR 1.69 lakh. It has been styled to pay tribute to the historical Benelli-MotoBi range produced in the 1950s. The Imperiale takes on Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 in the 350-400cc retro-cruiser segment and gets an exhaust finished in black with chrome inserts that highlight the vintage style of this bike. The front also gets a reinforced headlight and the typically retro teardrop tank, which bring out the motorcycle’s true classic essence. Benelli India is offering the Imperiale 400 with a ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty’ as standard and owners will get complimentary service for the first 2 years, while an Annual Maintenance Contract can be availed after the completion of the first 2 years.

Powering the motorcycle is an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 compliant engine with electronic fuel injection system. The maximum power produced by this engine is 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. For suspension, the front gets a 41mm telescopic fork and the rear gets a set of preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers. Apart from that, the retro-classic bike also features a 300mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS.