The New Benelli Leoncino 800 Gets A Trail Version

At the EICMA 2019, the Benelli Leoncino family found its eldest member in the form of the 800. The same bike also gets a Scrambler version which is called the Leoncino 800 Trail. While the road-biased Leoncino 800 should arrive in India next year, given Benelli India’s new-found enthusiasm, this bike should make it here too. Highlighting the new bike’s ‘built for loose-surface’ credentials are block-pattern tyres and a raised twin-pipe exhaust system which passes through the side panel, just under the seat. Although we’re surprised that there is no engine protection.

Fitted with a 19″ front wheel, powering the Leoncino 800 Trail is a 754-cc twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine which is liquid-cooled and is the same as the one mounted on Leoncino 800. It cranks out 81.6 HP at 9000 rpm and 67 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine employs twin overhead camshafts with 4 valves per cylinder and two throttle bodies of 43 mm diameter. The bike’s 6-speed gearbox is equipped with a wet, anti-slip clutch.

To tackle off-road conditions better, the frame follows a trellis architecture and is built from tubular steel. Although the chassis is the same as the road version, the suspension has been upgraded with Marzocchi up-side-down front forks with 50 mm diameter. The forks are adjustable for rebound, compression and pre-load and in comparison to the road version of the bike, at 140 mm, offer 10mm longer travel. At the rear, the single spring is adjustable for preload and rebound damping and offers 140 mm of travel.

For the Trail version of the Benelli Leoncino 800, the seat height was raised from 800 mm to 818 mm. Keeping things grippy are Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, measuring 120/70 19” in the front and 170/60 17” at the rear. Braking force comes from a Brembo braking system, which is the same as Leoncino 800, where the front is fitted with twin 320 mm diameter semi-floating discs and four-piston radial-mount mono-block calliper, and a 260 mm diameter disc at the back with a double piston calliper.

Inside the high-mounted panel rests the bike’s full-LED headlight, featuring the Leoncino series arc. The new double exhaust was developed specifically for the Trail version, as well as the number plate holder and the heat shield on the side, which also bring out the off-road inclination of this model. The Trail version features TFT instruments and the seat is built to ensure comfort even on the toughest terrains. Underneath the seat, consistently with Leoncino 800, there is an aluminium panel which displays the Leoncino logo and on the front fender, the unmistakable symbol of the range: a Lion.