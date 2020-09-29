Benelli Developing New Engine Platforms Ranging From 250cc-1200cc

The ‘On a roll’ phrase would be an understatement for Benelli, given the current scenario. It legit feels like everyone at Benelli’s headquarters have taken something which have made them hyperactive. The Italian brand, now owned by a Chinese company unveiled a hoard of new motorcycles at the CIMA. And now, images of a presentation have leaked online which reveal that Benelli is developing as much as 10 engines which it will swap in its upcoming motorcycles. The engines displace between 250cc-1200cc and will be equipped across its portfolio.

More details

Benelli’s parent company, QJ Motor recently joined hands with MV Agusta and will take care of the latter’s distribution in China. The symbiotic relationship will then further evolve where Benelli will carry out engine research.

Single-cylinder engines

The presentation has revealed that Benelli is currently working on a host of single-cylinder engines which will displace 250cc, 380cc, and 530cc. The engines will be air-cooled to keep the costs in check and are primarily being developed for price-sensitive markets. The word on the streets is that Benelli has already started working on the Imperiale 530 and it will derive power from a newly developed single-cylinder 530cc engine.

Parallel-twin engines

Currently, Benelli has three parallel-twin units which displace 300cc, 500cc and 750cc. Now the presentation suggests that Benelli is working on new 400cc, 700cc, and 900cc parallel-twin engines. No further details have been revealed from the company’s end but it is safe to assume that the upcoming TRK 800 ADV and a Leoncino Cross based on the existing model will come equipped with one of the aforementioned parallel-twin motors.

3-cylinder engines

Benelli has been renowned for its triple-cylinder engines which were swapped in the Tornado Tre and TNT 899. The TNT 899 was once sold in India as well and garnered praises for its manic engine and extraterrestrial looks. This engine platform was laid to rest when Qianjiang acquired Benelli but is now expected to make a comeback in the form of TNT899i. The revival of the TNT 899 with a new heart will surely mean a lot of trouble for other middleweight streetfighter naked motorcycles. Benelli is expected to use an updated 900cc triple-cylinder engine in the TNT899i. For the uninitiated, it has already revealed its much larger 1,209cc engine which we have seen in the Benelli 1200GT tourer.

4-cylinder engines

Benelli currently has just one 4-cylinder engine in its portfolio which is seen on the updated TNT600i and its faired cousin, the 600RR. The presentation also revealed new four-cylinder engines – a 650cc unit and a 1,000cc unit. It is worth noting that Benelli recently previewed a new engine. The unit was a four-cylinder, DOHC design and appeared to be liquid-cooled. But wait, there’s more! The casings, barrel, and layout of the engine looked to be identical to that of the older generation MV Agusta Brutale 1000.

Now that their relationship is official, it is safe to assume that the 1,000cc unit which Benelli will utilize in its future models will be based on the MV Agusta Brutale’s engine. Benelli has been absent from the litre-class game ever since it pulled the plugs on the TNT and Tre-K 1130 triples. Benelli might be looking for a way to enter the litre-class and this engine might prove to be just the right ticket!