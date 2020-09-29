Honda 2 Wheelers India Conducts All Females Digital Road Safety Awareness Training

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) conducted its Digital Road Safety Awareness Training exclusively for females. This program is aimed to make women independent & safe riders in the challenging times of this new normal. The digital safety awareness training called ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ has successfully educated over 160 females including working women, housewives, young school & college students, teachers & staff through three different, 1-hour learning programs across 6 cities of Southern and Western parts of India. These cities include Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Thane and Yeola.

Official statement

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Empowering women to be independent riders, Honda launched its unique Dream Riding initiative for females. Further keeping up to its commitment to build more confident female riders in the new social distancing era, Honda has initiated digital road safety awareness training exclusively for females. We are delighted with the response from more than 160 females who actively participated in Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul and learnt about the important aspects of safe riding habits & road safety norms.”

Keeping it informative yet engaging, Honda’s road safety instructors utilized Road Safety Learning Programs to enhance the retention of Road Safety awareness. The training focused on explaining the importance of safe riding etiquettes, safety gears, road rules, traffic signs through a mix of theory, videos and case studies. The 1-hour long video session was followed by a Question & Answer session for resolving queries on various topics.

As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is actively contributing to spread road safety awareness and has already educated over 2.50 lakh people in Tamil Nadu through its regular activities and awareness camps in traffic training parks, schools, colleges & corporates. While sensitizing people from all age groups, Honda has made 36 lakh Indians aware on road safety through its 14 adopted traffic training parks, which include 2 parks in Delhi, and rest in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Yeola, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Trichy, Karnal and Thane. The company has also focused on training learners license applicants and traffic rule violators at its 4 traffic parks in Karnal, Bhubaneswar, Trichy & Coimbatore, and 4 safety driving education centres at Ranchi, Kozhikode, Vijayawada and Una, and regular activities for schools, colleges, corporate & societies.

Furthermore, Honda is also spreading road safety awareness amidst this pandemic, in a digital way, through its Road Safety E-Gurukul started in May’20 and has educated over 40,000 people across 68 cities and 19 States and U.Ts. Together, with the support of civil society, Honda is making all efforts to ensure that Indians are safer on roads as India continues to unlock further in the times to come.