Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X Launched in the USA

While we still just have the Benelli Imperiale 400 as the only Benelli motorcycle available in the country, the company has launched the TRK 502 and TRK 502X in the USA where they will be sold via SSR Motorsports/Benelli dealerships. Both the motorcycles used to exist here as well but got discontinued as the BS6 norms kicked in. The prices of both the motorcycles are out now and they are kind of similar to how they were priced here.

Pricing

The TRK 502 is priced at USD 5,999 which converts into INR 4.42 lakh whereas the more off-road focussed TRK502X demands a slight premium and has been priced at USD 6,399 (INR 4.72 lakh).

Powertrain

At the heart of the aggressively styled TRK502 and TRK502X beats Benelli’s all-new 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. Designed with four-valve technology, the four-stroke fuel-injected, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 47 HP and 46 NM of torque. Power is put to work by a six-speed transmission, ensuring a broad spread of useable torque, capable of carrying you through diverse road conditions.

Other specs

The chassis of the TRK502 starts with the steel-tube trellis frame. Both the motorcycles feature 50mm thick USD forks at the front with a travel of 134mm whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by a monoshock that comes with pre-load, compression, and rebound adjustability. The TRK 502, being more road-biased, gets 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres while the TRK502X comes fitted with 19-inch up front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels for more off-road capabilities. The TRK502X stands a bit taller, with 190mm of ground clearance, while the TRK502 provides ample clearance of 218mm.

Both the TRK502 and the crossover TRK502X offer generous 20 litres of fuel capacity, allowing you to go the distance. The bodywork has also been redesigned and the updated TRK 502 looks slimmer than the outgoing model, without losing out on the bulky ADV-tourer approach. When it comes to the overall design approach, it is much cleaner and understated as compared to the model it is set to replace. The front beak is retained but now sports a sleeker design.

Luggage solutions

Benelli is also offering EVO Aluminum Cases. The top case and two side cases integrate seamlessly with the Benelli TRK502 and TRK502X, offering generous onboard capacity to pack whatever you need for your adventure. The full set retails for $999. Like we mentioned earlier, Benelli currently has just the Imperiale 400 on sale in India. For the ongoing festive season, Benelli recently announced some new financing options for the retro-styled Imperiale 400 bike. It announced an attractive Low EMI scheme of Rs. 4999 with up to 85% funding. This offer can be availed at the nearest Benelli India dealership.

With prices starting from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs onwards, customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 for Rs. 6000. The motorcycle is now BS6-compliant and its new price is a hefty Rs 20,000 more, over its BS4 version. With the BS6 update, the Benelli Imperiale 400’s 374cc motor gets a larger, more expensive catalytic converter and O2 sensor to help it meet the stricter emission norms, but this is unlikely to have any significant impact on the riding experience. The engine still produces the same 21 PS of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. However, the peak power is produced 500rpm higher than before but more importantly, peak torque kicks in 1000rpm earlier, at a leisurely 3500rpm. The engine still comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.