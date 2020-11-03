KTM Adventure 250: All You Need To Know

The KTM Adventure 390 has emerged as a great option for off-roading and weekend adventure trips. While the bike is a great choice for many, many consider it as an expensive holiday machine. However, the upcoming KTM Adventure 250 seems to be a perfect match of aggressive pricing, combined with a feature-packed offering with just the right amount of fire-power.

The ADV tourer has already started reaching select dealerships across India. This makes us expect the launch to be anywhere around the corner. The KTM Adventure 250 will sit above the KTM Duke 250, and below the Duke 390. To keep you updated with everything about the bike, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming KTM Adventure 250.

Power and performance:

The KTM Adventure 250 borrows its engine from the KTM Duke 250. This is the same engine, which is also found in the popular Bajaj Dominar 250. The BS6 compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine, which will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 29.6bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. Being an ADV tourer, the Adventure 250 has borrowed a lot of parts from its elder brother- KTM Adventure 390. The bike comes with the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock. To keep the price in check, unlike the Adventure 390s cornering ABS and the quickshifter+, the Adventure 250 will arrive only with switchable ABS.

Features:

To stay affordable, the Adventure 250 misses on several important features like full LED setup, lean-angle sensitivity, traction control system, off-road ABS, riding modes, ride-by-wire technology, and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). However, don’t let these cost-cutting measures deceive you, the Adventure 250 still looks and feels premium. We say premium because, the KTM Adventure 250 comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250, which was very difficult to read under harsh lighting. Apart from this, the KTM Adventure 250s TFT display will also be able to allow users to enjoy a lot of premium features like KTM’s My Ride smartphone connectivity technology for attending calls, listening to music, and optional turn-by-turn navigation on the go.

More details:

We expect the KTM Adventure 250 to arrive in black and orange color options. The KTM Adventure 250 is expected to come with the same brake suspension setup, with slightly increased travel, as the KTM Duke 250. Apart from this, Adventure 250 is also expected to be priced aggressively, over its competitors. We expect the adventure tourer to arrive with a price tag, upwards of Rs 2.30 lakh, which is slightly more than that of KTM Duke 250. Still, the KTM Adventure 250 seems to be an attractive offering, with a well-balanced power and features combination.