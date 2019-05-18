SCOOP: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Images Leaked

A few days ago, the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250’s images and specifications were leaked online and now we also have the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150’s leaked images. The new SF 150’s leaked images reveal that the new updated version looks identical to its elder 250cc sibling, the Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki will soon reveal the new updated Gixxer SF series at its launch event which is scheduled to take place on the 20th of May.

The design on the Gixxer 150 SF now gets a much sharper and sleek body. The most notable styling element on the bike is the new headlight, which is pointing down towards the front end to give the motorcycle a more aggressive and mean look on the front side. The headlight unit, however, seems to be conventional. The other eye-catching elements that are used on the Gixxer 150 SF include a clip-on handlebar, a chrome-tipped double-barrel exhaust, a split seat, and some new graphics to make the bike more attractive.

In terms of power and performance, the Gixxer SF 150 might remain unchanged and would retain the same 154.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 14.8 HP at 8,000 rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the other mechanical elements like the suspension and brakes are likely to remain untouched, but these specifications can only be confirmed when the official figures are available. To keep the price low and affordable, the updated Gixxer SF 150 might still continue with the existing single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Technical Specifications Leaked

When launched, the new Suzuki Gixxer 150 SF will directly rival the likes of the Hero Xtreme 200S. The SF 150 is currently available in 3 colours, but the 2019 update will likely add a couple of new colour options to enhance the new sportier look of the bike. These new cosmetic upgrades are expected to hike the prices slightly. The current price for the base model of the Gixxer 150 SF starts from INR 91,921 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), while the top model is priced at INR 1,03,170 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Below are some images of this upcoming motorcycle for you to see.