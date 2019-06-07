BattRE Launches The Batt:Mobile Electric Scooter In 4 Indian Cities

BattRE, a start-up driven by technology has recently launched the Batt:Mobile, an affordable and smart E-Scooter in the market. Currently, the brand will cater to the cities of Nagpur, Hyderabad, Anantpur and Kurnool with prices starting from INR 63,555. Loaded with features, including keyless start, under-seat storage, USB port, rear reverse and motorcycle-like handle, the Batt:Mobile offers a range of 90 km on a single charge. Unlike most electric scooters that come with a lead-acid battery, this model runs on lithium ferro phosphate batteries, which will power it for about 7 years depending upon the usage.

BattRE, unlike many other electric scooter manufacturers in India, does not have a charging network in place yet. In the case of the Batt:Mobile, one can take the battery pack out and charge it up at any convenient location, your home, your office or any other regular charging socket. The battery takes around 4-hours to charge up completely on the regular power supply. Also on offer with this scooter is a digital display, which shows battery usage, speed, temperature, odometer and faults, if any. It also comes with safety features like day running lights, rear reverse, Anti-theft alarm with tyre lock, front and rear disc brakes, and broad tubeless tyres. The tyres come with a 90/100 section and are wrapped on 10-inch alloy wheels.

In the words of Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, “The global e-mobility market is experiencing phenomenal growth due to product innovations and change in policies. We are expecting to see the reverberations in the Indian market too. Our aim is to not only build an e-vehicle but also to offer an entire eco-system thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience.” He further added that “We are also committed to building a world-class distribution and after-sales service network.”

The company is working on the new innovative feature of building IOT (Internet of Things) connected electric Scooter supported with a Mobile App which will be launched soon. It is a smart vehicle that uses cloud-based GPRS to connect with a smart-phone app and store all vehicle-related data online.