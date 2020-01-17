Bajaj Chetak Electric Vs Ather 450 – Spec Comparison
The Bajaj Chetak Electric has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 1 lakh. Bajaj Auto’s first scooter after a long time, the Chetak Electric will be sold in Bangalore and Pune initially, through KTM dealerships in these two cities and online. Bookings are now open for the electric scooter which will be sold in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The Chetak Electric will be up against the Ather 450, another all-electric scooter which has been on sale for quite some time in Bangalore and Chennai. Here’s how the two stand against each other on paper:
|Bajaj Chetak Electric
|Ather 450
|Availability
|Bangalore and Pune
|Bangalore and Chennai
|Performance
|IP Rating
|IP67
|IP66
|Motor (Power peak ||
Torque)
|3.8kW/4.08kW (continuous/peak power) || 16 Nm
|3.3kW/5.4kW (continuous/peak power) || 20.5 Nm
|Max speed
|60 kmph
|80 kmph
|Acceleration (0-40)
|NA
|3.9 seconds
|Drive modes
|(Eco, Sport)
|3 (Eco, Ride, Sport)
|True-Range
|95+ kms (Eco mode), 85+ kms (Sport Mode)
|75 kms/107km IDC
|Gradability
|NA
|18 degrees
|Features
|Chassis
|NA
|Aluminium
|Body
|Metal
|ABS (Plastic)
|Brakes
|Front Disc on Premium, Drum on Urbane
|Dual Disc
|Regenerative Braking
|Yes
|Yes
|Wheels
|12 inch (Alloy)
|12 inch
|Center Stand
|Yes
|No
|Storage
|NA (Enough for a half-face helmet)
|22L
|Colours
|6 (Across two variants)
|2
|Headlights
|LED Horseshoe-shaped
|LED with DRL
|Keyless Operation
|Yes
|No
|Tail lamps
|LED
|LED
|Battery
|Rating
|IP67
|IP67
|Type
|Li-ion
|Li-ion
|Capacity
|3kWh
|2.7kWh
|Swappability
|No
|No
|Charging
|Fast public charging
|No
|Yes, Free Ather Grid charging at 1km/min
|Home Charger
|Complimentary home charger
Free installation
|Complimentary home charger- can be
manually installed by the owner
|Portable charger
|Onboard cable
|Yes, 5A charging cable
|Charging time
|25% – 1 hour
100% – approx 5 hours
|0-80% – 4 hrs 20 mins
0 – 100% – 5 hrs 30 mins
|Data connectivity
|Yes – 1 year free
|Yes – Ather Subscription pack first year free
|Intelligent features
|Mobile App sync
|7″ capacitive touchscreen (IP65)
3G enabled
On-board navigation
Over-the-air updates
|App Features
|Theft detection
Accident detection
Charge Status
|Push navigation
App-based service booking
Ride history
Charge Status
|Other Features
|Fully digital instrument cluster
Feather-touch electronic switches
Reverse mode
Boot Light
One-touch seat and front compartment release
Illuminated USB charger
|Park Assist/Reverse Mode
Auto Indicator cut OFF
Service: Doorstep pick up & drop
Guide-me-home light
Documents Storage on Dashboard
|Warranty
|Battery
|3 years / 50,000 kms
|3 years / unlimited kms
|Vehicle
|3 years / 50,000 kms
|3 years / 30,000 kms
|Price
|INR 1 lakh (Urbane), INR 1.15 Lakh (Premium)
|On-road:
1.13 lac
,
