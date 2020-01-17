Bajaj Chetak Electric Vs Ather 450 – Spec Comparison

The Bajaj Chetak Electric has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 1 lakh. Bajaj Auto’s first scooter after a long time, the Chetak Electric will be sold in Bangalore and Pune initially, through KTM dealerships in these two cities and online. Bookings are now open for the electric scooter which will be sold in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The Chetak Electric will be up against the Ather 450, another all-electric scooter which has been on sale for quite some time in Bangalore and Chennai. Here’s how the two stand against each other on paper:

