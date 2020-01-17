Bajaj Chetak Electric Vs Ather 450 – Spec Comparison

Trending:
The Bajaj Chetak Electric has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 1 lakh. Bajaj Auto’s first scooter after a long time, the Chetak Electric will be sold in Bangalore and Pune initially, through KTM dealerships in these two cities and online. Bookings are now open for the electric scooter which will be sold in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The Chetak Electric will be up against the Ather 450, another all-electric scooter which has been on sale for quite some time in Bangalore and Chennai. Here’s how the two stand against each other on paper:

Bajaj Chetak Electric Vs Ather 450

Bajaj Chetak ElectricAther 450
AvailabilityBangalore and PuneBangalore and Chennai
PerformanceIP RatingIP67IP66
Motor (Power peak ||
Torque)		3.8kW/4.08kW (continuous/peak power) || 16 Nm3.3kW/5.4kW (continuous/peak power) || 20.5 Nm
Max speed60 kmph80 kmph
Acceleration (0-40)NA3.9 seconds
Drive modes(Eco, Sport)3 (Eco, Ride, Sport)
True-Range95+ kms (Eco mode), 85+ kms (Sport Mode)75 kms/107km IDC
GradabilityNA18 degrees
FeaturesChassisNAAluminium
BodyMetalABS (Plastic)
BrakesFront Disc on Premium, Drum on UrbaneDual Disc
Regenerative BrakingYesYes
Wheels12 inch (Alloy)12 inch
Center StandYesNo
StorageNA (Enough for a half-face helmet)22L
Colours6 (Across two variants)2
HeadlightsLED Horseshoe-shapedLED with DRL
Keyless OperationYesNo
Tail lampsLEDLED
BatteryRatingIP67IP67
TypeLi-ionLi-ion
Capacity3kWh2.7kWh
SwappabilityNoNo
ChargingFast public chargingNoYes, Free Ather Grid charging at 1km/min
Home ChargerComplimentary home charger
Free installation		Complimentary home charger- can be
manually installed by the owner
Portable chargerOnboard cableYes, 5A charging cable
Charging time25% – 1 hour
100% – approx 5 hours		0-80% – 4 hrs 20 mins
0 – 100% – 5 hrs 30 mins
Data connectivityYes – 1 year freeYes – Ather Subscription pack first year free
Intelligent featuresMobile App sync7″ capacitive touchscreen (IP65)
3G enabled
On-board navigation
Over-the-air updates
App FeaturesTheft detection
Accident detection
Charge Status		Push navigation
App-based service booking
Ride history
Charge Status
Other FeaturesFully digital instrument cluster
Feather-touch electronic switches
Reverse mode
Boot Light
One-touch seat and front compartment release
Illuminated USB charger		Park Assist/Reverse Mode
Auto Indicator cut OFF
Service: Doorstep pick up & drop
Guide-me-home light
Documents Storage on Dashboard
WarrantyBattery3 years / 50,000 kms3 years / unlimited kms
Vehicle3 years / 50,000 kms3 years / 30,000 kms
PriceINR 1 lakh (Urbane), INR 1.15 Lakh (Premium)On-road:
1.13 lac
