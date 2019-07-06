Barely Used Jawa Motorcycles Are Being Sold At A Premium

Ever since their launch, a huge number of people have put their money down to book a new Jawa Motorcycle. The company has been overwhelmed by the response and is working at full capacity to have the bikes delivered as soon as possible. Despite that, there are still massive waiting periods for both their motorcycles. As many people continue to wait for their allocated motorcycle to reach their dealership, we see a number of motorcycles from the brand delivered earlier on car and bike selling website OLX. Well, we have seen people sell their vehicles a few weeks, even days after owning them so it’s not a surprise at all to see the bikes on sale already, but the catch here is that sellers of Jawa bikes are demanding a premium.

Now if you are used to buying old cars and bikes, you would know that being the second owner of the vehicle, you would be asked to pay an amount significantly less than the invoice value or the on-road price of the machine. However, in the case of these Jawa motorcycles, we see sellers asking a premium over the on-road prices of this motorcycle. While it may seem ridiculous to pay over the retail price of the machine, it seems that many people are paying that extra amount to avoid the long waiting period and hop on to the bike of their choice as soon as they pay up. There is one particular ad of the Jawa 42, with 100 km on the clock, listed for INR 2,60,000. While other motorcycles seen over here are well above the INR 2 lakh mark.

Price of the Jawa 42 is INR 1.55 Lakh and that of the Jawa is INR 1.64 Lakh, whereas the dual disc variant of both these models attracts a premium of INR 8,900. Even if you factor in the taxes and other charges that would be available, they would not cross the INR 2.5 Lakh on the road, considering all motorcycles listed for sale are the single disc models.

Both, the Jawa and the Jawa 42, which use the same engine. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder, 293 cc engine is rated to produce 27 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. Great effort was put in to mimic the sound the 2-stroke motors from the past produced. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. While a single channel ABS is offered as standard with both bikes, customers can pay a little extra to get a dual disc variant with dual channel ABS.