Yamaha Aerox Gets A Price Hike

Yamaha Motor India today announced that their maxi scooter based on r15, the Aerox 155 will now be ₹2000 costlier. The Monster Energy Edition will now cost ₹1,30,500 and Metallic Black and Grey Vermillion both will cost ₹1,31,000. All prices are ex-showroom. This isn’t quite surprising considering how every car and bike manufacturer is hiking the prices ever since the year has begun.

Quick recap

The AEROX 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Aerox is the most powerful scooter in its segment and competes with the Aprilia SXR 160 which put out only 10.38 PS and 11.6 Nm of peak power and torque respectively.

The maxi-scooter gets a new engine head and a compact combustion chamber for a higher compression ratio which boosts the combustion efficiency. It also gets the Smart Motor Generation System for silent engine starts and the start-stop feature for added fuel efficiency. The fuel tank can carry 5.5L of fuel and we estimate the fuel efficiency to be in the 35-40 km/l range. At the front of the Aerox 155 gets a bold design with its split twin LED headlights, the LED turn indicators are flush with the side fairing. The taillight consists of 12 LEDs giving a 3D appearance. Overall the scooter has large proportions which make it look like a big scooter. There is a 26mm telescopic suspension at the front and motorcycle-like dual pitch springs at the rear.

The AEROX 155 showcases lightweight 14-inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tires, and braking is kept in check by a 230mm disc brake at the front with ABS and drum brakes at the rear. Ground clearance stands at 145mm. The chassis got a 5mm elongated trail for enhanced straight-line stability and a motorcycle-like feel. The Maxi Sports Scooter also gets a large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi-Information Display (MID) that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, Fuel consumption, Malfunction notification, Revs Dashboard, and Ranking.

For the convenience of riders, the fuel refill option has been provided with an external fuel lid. The information displayed can also be toggled via the handlebar switch. In terms of storage, the front compartment contains a charging socket with a port at the bottom for the charging cable to pass through. Under the seat, a storage capacity of 24.5 liters is offered, enough for one full-face helmet to fit along with a few knick-knacks. The Footboards are also steeper for a sportier feel and provide a forward-leaning riding position.

