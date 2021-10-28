Bajaj Pulsar 250 Twins Unleashed! Prices Start At INR 1.38 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has finally marked a new milestone in their illustrious journey today by launching the hotly anticipated Pulsar 250 twins! The semi-faired Pulsar F250 has been priced at INR 1.40 Lakh and its naked counterpart, the Pulsar N250 will set you back by INR 1.38 Lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. This quarter-litre offering elevates the popular Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125cc – 220cc since its launch two decades ago.

Design

Bajaj has paid special focus on the aerodynamics aspect of the new Pulsars and that can be clearly seen in the flowing design philosophy. The semi-faired Pulsar F250 looks a lot cleaner than the oh-so-busy RS2200 while the N250 comes out as a compact roadster. Both the motorcycles get LED projector headlamps while the F250 also boasts of flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The Pulsar 250 twins can be had in two colour options: Techno Grey & Racing Red.

Engine

The Pulsar 250 twins derive power from a new 250cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox with slip and assist function. Onwards to the juicier ( not so much ) details, it puts down 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque.

Suspension and braking

Up front, the Pulsar 250 twins make do with telescopic front forks along with a single monoshock unit at the rear. The braking department is handled by a 300 mm disc brake up front and 230 mm rear disc. It also gets the safety net of single-channel ABS. The motorcycle runs on 100 mm front, 130 mm rear cross-section tyres.

Other features

Bajaj has introduced a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency and the standard readouts. The Pulsar 250 twins also get a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Sharma – Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Precisely two decades ago on 28th Oct 2001, Bajaj Auto had launched the first Pulsar and changed motorcycling in India forever. Since then, there has been a succession of Pulsars which have set new benchmarks in India and globally making Pulsar one of the most loved motorcycling brands across 50 countries. Today, Pulsar yet again ups the benchmark with the launch of two new Pulsar 250s. We are confident that these two superbly crafted machines will exhilarate the Pulsarmaniacs and attract more riders to the Pulsar brand and to the quarter-litre class of biking”.