Opulence Redefined! 5th-Gen Range Rover Sheds Its Veil

After nearly a decade, the reign of the 4th-generation Range Rover has ended but not before the company revealed the all-new, 2022 Range Rover. It marked its world premiere in the UK head office and will be arriving in the markets in early 2022. The fifth-generation Range Rover looks to build on the success of its predecessor which is nine-year-old now and grew to become one of the most popular luxury SUVs in the world. With the fifth-generation Range Rover, Land Rover has rewritten the iconic design of its flagship SUV but has also made some vital changes on the technical front.

Exterior design

At the first glance, most of us will find it difficult to tell the new Range Rover from the 4th-generation model because it sticks to a familiar stance but a closer look reveals new digital LED headlights, a new grill, redesigned front bumper, reshaped gills, flush-fitting door handles and almost seamless glass house that leads to a floating roof effect.

The new range rover will be available in two versions – Standard Wheelbase (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB). The 2022 Range Rover SWB is 75 mm longer than the model it replaces and LWB gets an additional 200mm of wheelbase to free up more space on the inside.

Interior and features

More comprehensive changes are seen on the inside where the new Range Rover gets a completely new dashboard and overhauled infotainment system. It gets a 13.1-inch curved floating touch screen and 13.7-inch fully digital display with heads up display available as an option. Also included are the new double bar Steering, Wheel physical control for the climate control system, a full-size panoramic sunroof and an 11.4-inch entertainment screen for the rear seat passengers.

Also part of the new Range Rover’s feature list is a 1600 w Merit Meridian signature sound system with additional 20-watt speakers in the front. It also boasts of active noise cancellation, a power assist window, remote parking assist and an air purifier. If you opt for the top-of-the-line SV trim, buyers will be able to spec 24-way adjustable seats with massage functions, a fixed console between the seat housing, a champagne fridge as well a powered fold-out table and a large 13-inch entertainment screen with an 8-inch touch control panel for the rear passengers.

Powertrains

Land Rover has ditched the 4-cylinder engine options for the new Range Rover. You get to pick between 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engine offered in different states of tune with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and output ranging from 250 HP to 400hp. A 4.4-litre twin Turbo V8 engine sourced from BMW will also be available producing 530 HP and propelling the new Range Rover from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds. 8 speed ZF automatic transmission will remain a standard fitment.

There will also be a plug-in hybrid version of the new Range Rover which will pair with 3.0-liter 6 cylinder engine with petrol and 143 HP electric motor that will draw power from 38.2 KW lithium-ion battery with the combined output of either 450 HP or 510 HP. The Range Rover (PHEV) will have a real-world range of around 80 km which Land Rover says would ensure 75% of every day’s journey in the new Range Rover could be completed on the electric power alone.