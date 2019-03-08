Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, one-off car pays Tribute to the Bugatti Type 57SC

Have loads of money? Then you can buy something that is built just for you. A billionaire out there has done exactly that and paid a freakish amount of money for Bugatti’s new one-off car. The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the brand’s way of paying homage to the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, which was designed by Jean Bugatti, the eldest son of founder Ettore. This car makes the Chiron look inexpensive, and with only one to ever be produced it comes with a price tag of $12.5 million or Rs 87 crore (ex-showroom), making it the world’s most expensive new car to be sold ever. In fact, it costs about Rs 132 crore on-road (after taxes).

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire has been commissioned to honour the brand’s 110th anniversary, and also make its debut at the ongoing 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Only one example of the all-black La Voiture Noire will ever be produced and it has already been sold. The 57SC Atlantic had an iconic all-black variant, which went missing during the Second World War and the new La Voiture Noire resembles this iconic car with its all-black paintwork. Globally, there are only 4 examples of the 57 Atlantic available today.

Each and every component of the La Voiture Noire has been handcrafted and the complete carbon fibre body has a deep gloss black finish. The material has been treated perfectly, says Bugatti designer Etienne Salome, adding to that he said the design was worked upon until nothing could be improved any further. Visually speaking the Bugatti La Voiture Noire looks like a demon, much like a batmobile with a smooth design, and it’s equally fascinating to see the rear almost float over the exhaust pipes with those ultra-wide tail lights that extend from side-to-side.

The La Voiture Noire shares its performance components with the Chiron. The 8-litre 16-cylinder engine develops 1479 bhp and 1600 Nm of peak torque. There are six exhaust pipes at the rear, which is a strong reference to the Atlantic’s five exhausts. It also has the top-of-the-line performance for an internal combustion engine that charms the expo which is otherwise celebrating the birth of other new electric hypercars.

Also Read: A Very French Special Edition Chiron Celebrates 110 Years of Bugatti

The anonymous owner of the most expensive Bugatti ever will be receiving the finished example after two and a half years, during which Bugatti will be working not only on building the car but also on making it road legal. The La Voiture Noire is nothing short of a piece of art, along with being functional and the most expensive car ever.