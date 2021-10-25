Meet The Vazirani Ekonk: The Fastest Ever Electric Car Made In India!

You might remember the Vazirani Shul which was unveiled as the first Indian electric hypercar. Chunky Vazirani, the CEO of Vazirani automotive has now revealed another concept called the Ekonk. The Ekonk acts as a test-bed for Vazirani Automotive to apply its new technologies. These technologies will then make it to the production version of the Shul which is set to be a 1000 horsepower hypercar. Let’s take a look at the Ekonk:

What is it?

The Ekonk is a fully electric hypercar that features an open cockpit. There’s only space for only one occupant which is signified by the “EK” word which means one in Hindi. The roofless speedster features covered wheels at the rear to aid in aerodynamics. The rear also gets a Penta light bar design. The whole design has been made fluid to achieve as much aerodynamic ability as possible.

As a result of this, the Ekonk features one of the lowest drag coefficients possible of any vehicle of its kind. The Ekonk features a carbon-fiber body structure which makes it the lightest electric vehicle ever made according to Vazirani automotive. The Ekonk achieves a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 thanks to its weight of 738kg and a combined power output of 722hp. The power figure is achievable thanks to two electric motors which send power to the rear wheels.

The Ekonk was tested by Vazirani automotive at the Natrax facility in Indore. It was able to achieve a 0-100km/h time of just 2.54 seconds and a top speed of 309 km/h. The Ekonk is equipped with a DiCo battery cooling technology which helps in cooling them directly from the air. This is different from the conventional battery cooling methods which manufacturers like the liquid cooling method. This system is claimed to be more cost-effective and more efficient.

Vazirani Automotive is planning to implement the learnings of the DiCo technology of the Ekonk to the production version of the Shul. The Shul concept was unveiled in 2018 at the Goodwood festival of speed. Though there isn’t any indication of the Ekonk going into production, one shouldn’t lose hope as it might be launched as well for a limited production run!