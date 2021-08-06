Bajaj Dominar 250 With Dual-Tone Shades Officially Goes On Sale

We previously reported that Bajaj is soon going to introduce three new dual-tone shades for the Dominar 250 and today, the homegrown bikemaker has officially launched the new colourways. Surprisingly, it will be offered with the same price tag as the existing Dominar 250 and that is INR 1,54,176, which makes it one of the most desirable touring bikes in India. Dominar 250 will now come in new, exciting, and dynamic colour options of Racing Red + Matt Silver, Citrus Rush + Matt Silver and Sparkling Black + Matt Silver.

The Dual Tone Edition is expected to grow the franchise further by giving a bold, new look to this range of motorcycles.

Bajaj knows how to play around with the colour palette as it is one of the most cost-effective ways to make a vehicle look more modern and sporty than before. Matte Silver serves as the base paint and is common among these three new shades. Bajaj has also included white-coloured alloy wheels in a similar fashion to Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200.

Specifications

There are no changes to the specification of the motorcycle. The Dominar 250 shares its engine with the KTM Duke 250, however, is tuned to produce 27 PS and 23.5 Nm of torque. The 248.8 cc DOHC engine is liquid-cooled and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It retains all the features like dual-channel ABS, USD forks, slipper clutch and full LED headlamps.

The motorcycle comes with a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and 37mm upside-down forks and pre-load adjustable mono-shock suspensions. The bike gets disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. The total weight of the Dominar 250 is 180 kg along with a 13-litre fuel tank, which is slightly heavier than its rivals.