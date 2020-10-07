Bluetooth-Enabled Suzuki Burgman Street And Access 125 Launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. today launched the new Access 125 and Burgman Street with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console. Suzuki has been teasing us for quite some time now. Earlier speculations suggested that the Japanese company was going to unveil a new motorcycle or a new gearless scooter. But the teasers which rolled out, later on, cleared the air and made it evident that Suzuki is going to introduce new connected technology for its two-wheelers.

More details

The State-of-the-art technology lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with your vehicle’s console. Both the 125cc gearless scooters have benefitted from this tech and we can expect the future models of the Gixxer series to come equipped with it too.

The long list of features

It has been developed to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, missed call alert and caller id, over-speed warning and phone battery level display.

It’s simple to connect your mobile phone to these Bluetooth enabled digital console models, 1) Download ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ application from the Google play store of any Android phone 2) After installing the application, the user will be able to pair his Access 125 or Burgman Street with his phone, to use navigation assistance and features such as last parked location and trip report. In addition to all these exciting features, Suzuki Access 125 will now get LED position lights as an added feature across all variants.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the All-New Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always want to stay connected but doesn’t want to compromise on his/ her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler.”

Also read: Suzuki Introduces New Liveries For Gixxer Series

“We at Suzuki Motorcycle India are committed to introducing innovative next-generation technology to add value to the overall riding experience of the customer. Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street have been among the top-selling scooters in their respective segments, known for their performance and features. We are confident that the new models with Bluetooth® enabled digital console will increase customers’ trust in the brand, as a result of getting additional useful and attractive functions.”

Pricing and colour options

The all-new Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console will get new additional exciting colours options apart from the existing ones to make it stand apart.