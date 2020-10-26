Bajaj CT100 ‘Kadak’ Version Launched at INR 46,432; Comes With 8 New Features

The Bajaj CT100 is one of the most popular affordable commute motorcycles available in the country today. Known for its mileage and no-nonsense appeal, the CT100 has constantly churned out good sales number for Bajaj. Now that festive season is almost here, how could Bajaj leave out the CT100 without putting it to some good use? Bajaj has launched a new version of the CT100, dubbed as ‘Kadak’. According to the manufacturer, the new CT100 is Kadak both in its looks and performance with its proven DTSi engine and with the addition of 8 new features.

More details

The new CT100 is priced at INR 46,432 (Ex-Showroom Delhi), and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

The new CT100 KS comes in three colours for its customers to choose from – Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals.

Features

New Kadak features introduced in CT100 KS are:

Front Fork Suspension Bellows

Rubber Tank Pads

Fuel Meter

Handlebar with cross tube

Thicker and Flatter Seat

Enlarged Grab

Flexible & Clear-lens Indicators

Extended Mirror Boot

Official statement

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, “The Brand CT has always delivered on its Kadak proposition with its strong build, robust engine, high reliability and great mileage making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our CT range has sold over 68 Lacs motorcycles since inception. The upgraded features in the new CT100 KS will definitely attract customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that is feature-rich, fuel-efficient, and provides the best value for money in its segment.”

Specifications

As for the engine, the new Bajaj CT100 KS comes powered by the same four-stroke, single-cylinder 102 cc engine as the other variants in the Bajaj CT100 range. This motor belts out a maximum power of 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with a peak torque of 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Drum Variant

The new CT100 isn’t the only new variant which Bajaj has introduced in recent times. The two-wheeler giant recently launched a new variant for its popular bike- Pulsar 125. Just like all other trims, the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat drum variant is also priced at an odd figure of Rs 73,274 (ex-showroom). It comes out as a cheaper option against the already available disc brake version which is priced at Rs 80,218 (ex-showroom). Except for the presence of drum brakes on both the tyres, all other mechanical details remain unchanged in both the bikes. The bike uses the same 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s known to produce 11bhp of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque.

The bike comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. On the suspension front, the Pulsar 125 Drum Variant comes equipped with the conventional telescopic front fork and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. This new variant comes at a much cheaper price, by sacrificing on the disc brakes. This variant will help Bajaj Auto, to further boost the sales during the upcoming festive season and make the most out of the current increase in demand for affordable entry-level 125cc bikes, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the concept of social distancing.