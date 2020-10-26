Indian Electric Scooter Manufacturer BGauss Inaugurates First Dealership

The electric scooter revolution has gathered pace in the recent past with new manufacturers joining in the segment who have had no previous business operations in the automotive industry. RR Global is the latest addition to this list. RR Global is a Mumbai-based company with a strong presence in the electrical industry, operating under RR Kabel. An electrical components conglomerate, RR Global announced its entry into the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country under its brand BGauss.

More details

And now, BGauss has inaugurated its first dealership in the country with the opening of its flagship store in Mumbai. This dealership is located at Sant Krupa, Plot No.199/A, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Opp, Patwardhan Hospital, Old Panvel.

BGauss has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market by launching two products called the BGauss A2 and BGauss B8. Both the scooters are available in five variants and are priced between INR 50,000 to INR 90,000, ex-showroom. Both these offerings are being manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune. According to the company, the scooters have been designed especially for urban and developing areas, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment, the scooters come with a fluid design, ease, comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging and more features that make everyday life easier and more convenient.

BGauss A2

The BGauss A2 is a slow-speed and entry-level electric scooter which will be available in two variants – lead-acid and lithium-ion. Both the variants are equipped with a 250 W BLDC electric motor which can pull the electric scooters to a top speed of 25 km/h. While the lead-acid battery pack takes 7-8 hours to get fully charged, the lithium-ion battery pack gets fully juiced up in 2 hours 15 minutes. The range of the BGauss A2 electric scooter, irrespective of the variant, remains the same at 110 km. The A2 features a sleek and minimalist design that seems to be the trend in this sector. It will be available in blue, white and grey colour options.

BGauss B8

The BGauss B8 is a high-speed and premium electric scooter that has three variants including lead-acid, lithium-ion, and LI technology. The company has provided a 1.9 kW Bosch BLDC electric motor. The B8 electric scooter has a top speed of 50 km/h. In terms of range, the lead-acid variant offers 78 km whereas the lithium-ion and LI technology variant can cover 70 km in a full charge. The B8 flagship model certainly has a lot of resemblance to its sibling but features a handlebar cowl with integrated LED headlamps and slightly different tail light. The scooter will be available in blue, white, red and grey colour options.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said, “We are proud to bring our first-ever BGAUSS dealership to the lively and tech-savvy Navi Mumbai. Our dealership is designed as a new-age interactive urban space giving customers first-hand experience of both the B8 and A2 models and its five variants. We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and our partnership with Mr. Rughved Kandpille is a step towards making our electric scooters easily accessible and available to prospect customers in Navi Mumbai.”