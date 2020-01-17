Jeep Compass Gets Two New Diesel Automatic Variants With BS6 Engine

After the range-topping Trailhawk version was introduced last year, the Jeep Compass range is now available with two new variants which offer the luxury of an automatic gearbox. The Longitude and Limited Plus 4×4 AT versions of the Compass are being offered at Rs 21.96 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh, considerably lesser than the Trailhawk’s price, which retails at Rs 26.80 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom).

Both variants are powered by a BS6 version of the 2.0-litre multijet engine which cranks out 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. Both variants get cruise control as standard and the motor for these variants has been specifically tuned for ease during city use and to enhance fuel efficiency.

In terms of features, the Longitude 4×4 comes fitted with a 7-inch screen and reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, dual-zone air conditioning, passive entry and push-button start. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, electric parking brake and frequency damped suspension. On the other hand, the Limited Plus 4×4 gets a larger 8.4-inch UConnect Infotainment screen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather interiors, an 8-way powered seat for the driver, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, six airbags and 18-inch wheels.

With the addition of these two variants, the Jeep Compass now competes better against rivals from different segments. Where its base and mid variants are up against the likes of the Seltos and the Hector, top trim levels go up against the likes of the Tuscon. The Compass is still one of the best driver-oriented vehicles in the segment and is quite accomplished even if you wish to take it off the road. While it may lack the space offered on the likes of the Harrier and features offered on the Seltos and Hector, it makes up for those things with pleasing road manners, a trustworthy and tried-n-tested engine and solid build quality.