MG Cyberster EV Deliveries Start in India: A Bold New Chapter in Luxury Electric Mobility

Quick Overview
- First eight MG Cybersters delivered together in Bengaluru
- Special pre-booking price at ₹72.49 lakh; fresh bookings at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Dual-motor AWD setup with 510hp, 725Nm torque, and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds
- 580km certified range, sold via exclusive MG Select showrooms
Introduction
Every once in a while, a car doesn’t just arrive—it makes an entrance. That’s exactly what the MG Cyberster has done in India. The much-awaited all-electric sports car has now started reaching customer garages, and the excitement couldn’t be more electric. The first batch of eight cars was delivered in Bengaluru, making this a proud and symbolic start for MG’s flagship EV in the country.
A Special Start in Bengaluru
The milestone delivery took place at Aiconic Automobiles, the newly opened MG Select premium showroom in Bengaluru. It wasn’t just a handover—it felt like an event. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as the first set of customers were personally handed the keys by Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India.
Calling the Cyberster “a statement of speed, style, and sophistication,” Jindal described the moment as a celebration of passion and progress. His words resonated with the audience, setting the tone for what the Cyberster represents: a blend of cutting-edge technology and head-turning design.
Pricing That Rewards Early Believers
MG announced Cyberster’s prices on July 25, 2025, rewarding its earliest supporters with a special ₹72.49 lakh pre-booking price, while fresh buyers can get it at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Cyberster is sold exclusively through MG Select showrooms, adding to its premium aura. These outlets also showcase the MG M9 electric MPV, shaping a focused portfolio for luxury EV seekers.
Performance That Excites, Range That Reassures
While its scissor doors and futuristic lines are enough to turn heads, the Cyberster is more than just a pretty face. Underneath, it carries a dual-motor AWD setup producing a jaw-dropping 510hp and 725Nm of torque. The result? A spine-tingling 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds.
And yet, it doesn’t forget the practical side. With a MIDC-certified range of 580km, the Cyberster proves that performance and sustainability can indeed coexist. It’s not just about weekend thrills—it’s about everyday confidence for those who want their sports car to also be a reliable partner on longer drives.
MG’s Bigger Electric Dream
The Cyberster’s arrival is more than just a product launch—it’s a statement of intent. With MG Select showrooms as its new premium stage, MG is clearly pushing hard into the luxury EV space. Delivering the first eight cars in one grand event wasn’t just about scale, it was about sending a message: India is ready to embrace a new wave of electric luxury, and MG wants to be at the forefront of it.
Conclusion
For the first eight proud owners in Bengaluru, this isn’t just a car—it’s a symbol of stepping into the future. For MG, the Cyberster represents ambition, confidence, and a strong commitment to India’s EV journey. And for the rest of us? It’s a sign of things to come. The MG Cyberster is not just here to be driven—it’s here to inspire.
