2020 Tata Harrier Teased With Automatic Gearbox And A Panoramic Sunroof

Upon launch, the Tata Harrier was only offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, without a glass in the roof, and a wheel design which many found could have been better. In quick succession, newer competition arrived, offered a lot more in terms of features, but where the Tata still stood out was for its proper SUV proportions, cabin space, ride quality and then some. Now, Tata’s flagship is about to be updated with all the equipment which will enhance its feature list and push it higher up in a potential buyer’s list of candidates.

The 2020 Tata Harrier will finally feature an automatic gearbox, the lack of which until now, made many settle for other choices, even though they liked everything that the SUV had to offer. This will be paired with a BS6 version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which could crank out more power than the BS4 version. Our guess is it could be in the ballpark of 170 PS, while torque output could remain identical to the current version at 350 Nm. Besides being cleaner in terms of tailpipe emissions, the carmaker could also tweak the engine to make it more refined and driver-friendly for how it gets paired with the Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter’s logic.

Along with the automatic gearbox, a new top-spec trim could be introduced to feature the new panoramic sunroof, bigger, 18″ wheels, along with what looks like a Flaming Red colour option. Once the BS6 Harrier is introduced, expect prices to go up across trim levels. Also, the Harrier won’t be a flagship anymore, once the Gravitas is introduced. A 7-seater version of the Harrier, it looks identical to the latter on the outside, save for some changes in the rear section.

The Gravitas could also be offered with an automatic gearbox, from what spy pictures suggest, and both will in all probability benefit from Tata Motors’ new app-based connected car tech. Don’t be surprised is 4WD is not introduced even as an option on either of these. We’ll come back with more updates. Stay tuned!