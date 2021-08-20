Avail These Special Offers On Hero Scooters This Raksha Bandhan

As the festive season embarks upon us, several manufacturers have already started making the most out of it by rolling out attractive discounts. In India, purchasing a vehicle during the festive season is considered auspicious. In the same wake, Hero MotoCorp has announced a new Raksha Bandhan offer. The homegrown two-wheeler giant is offering a special cash bonus of INR 4,000 on all its scooters.

Raksha Bandhan Offer

Customers who will be purchasing a brand-new Hero Destini, Maestro Edge, or Pleasure + will receive a special cash bonus of INR 4,000 under the brand’s new Raksha Bandhan offer. It is to be noted that this offer is valid until 24 Aug 2021. Thus, those who have been planning to buy any Hero scooter should finalize their decision soon and benefit from Hero MotoCorp’s new Raksha Bandhan offer.

Hero Pleasure + and Destini 125

The Hero Pleasure + is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 60,500. On the other hand, the Hero Destinia 125 has 4 trims. The base model costs INR 69,500 whereas the range-topping model will set you back by INR 74,700.

Hero Maestro Edge 125

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes in 3 models with prices falling in the INR 71,850 – INR 75,350 range. Hero MotoCorp has also launched a new model of the Maestro Edge that offers an updated design and Bluetooth connectivity. It has 4 variants with prices starting at INR 72,250 and going all the way up to INR 79,750.

Hero Motocorp sets world record

One cannot emphasize enough that how massive Hero MotoCorp is, and also the number of fans it has. It is India’s Top bike manufacturer, Splendor and HF Deluxe are always on the top of sales charts. Hero MotorCorp on completing 10 years, did something worthy of being the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer.

Hero MotoCorp has been recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for creating the ‘Largest motorcycle logo’ with the country’s most popular and iconic motorcycle Splendor+. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ record of the ‘Largest motorcycle logo’ was unveiled on the completion of 10 glorious years of Hero MotoCorp’s solo journey on August 9, 2021. You can read more about it here.