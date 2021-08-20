This Quarter-litre Chinese Sportsbike Could Come Equipped With Winglets And Singe-sided Swingarm

Say what you may about the Chinese automotive industry, there are some players that are making huge waves lately. One of them has to be CFMoto, the Chinese bikemaker that has business relations with KTM in its home country. CFMoto has shown it to the world that not all Chinese motorcycles are a blatant ripoff of some popular models. And if the latest leak is anything to go by, CFMoto is loading yet another gun to annihilate its rivals. As suggested by new Chinese approval documents, CFMoto is readying a more hardcore version of its quarter-litre offering – the 250SR. Dubbed as CFMoto 250SR-R, the new motorcycle is going to be based on the 250SR but as the moniker suggests, the 250SR-R will be more focused in its approach.

The same engine but wait, there’s more to it!

The leaked information suggests that it is going to be powered by the same 249.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the affairs in the regular ‘250SR’.

This engine produces 27.6bhp at 9,750rpm and 22Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. All that power goes to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. While there could be no change in the overall performance output, the 250SR-R is touted to be considerably lighter than its standard model. CFMoto has managed to keep the weight of the upcoming quarter-litre bike at 157 kg (wet). This is 8 kg less than the regular model.

Other juicy bits

We have saved the tasty bits for later. To justify its R suffix, CFMoto has included winglets in the mix! While they might not have that great of an impact on a 250cc motorcycle, they do add the extra visual flair. Not only this, CFMoto has also paved way for a single-sided swingarm in the 250SR-R as opposed to the regular unit found in the standard 250SR. While there’s no official information regarding upgraded cycle parts, the CFMoto 250SR-R gets a gold-anodised front fork, indicating that the internals could have been given an overhaul.

Although yet to be formally announced, the existence of the type-approval documents and the photo of the CFMoto 250SR-R show that the model is ready for launch, so it’s likely to join the firm’s range in 2022.