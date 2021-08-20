10 Tata Nexon EVs Delivered to Gujarat Government

Tata Motors is one of India’s leading car manufacturers and has been popular among buyers for its build quality. Tata Motors has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Similarly, the Government of India is also making necessary efforts for the same. Various states are offering huge incentives and subsidies to customers who buy electric vehicles. Gujarat is one of those states who is offering the highest amounts in subsidies. Tata Motors has handed over 10 Nexon EVs to the Government of Gujarat.

Delivery of 10 Nexon EVs to Gujarat Officials

The manufacturer has now handed over Nexon EVs to the Government of Gujarat. As part of its tender agreement with EESL, Tata Motors has handed over 10 Nexon EVs to be used by senior Government officials of the Government of Gujarat, associated with the Statue of Unity, located in Kevadiya, Gujarat. The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta (Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines Deptt) & MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, GOG.) on Independence Day.

The delivery of the 10 units of the Nexon EV is symbolic of the Government’s celebration of a clean state and their commitment to a cleaner environment. Kevadiya in Narmada district is soon to become India’s first e-vehicle-only area.

Nexon EV

Tata Motors launched the all-new Nexon EV in the market last year. It is currently the most popular electric SUV in the market. The main reason behind its popularity is its pricing. It is the most affordable electric SUV in the country with a decent amount of driving range. Nexon EV is based on the ICE version Nexon compact SUV. It is currently one of the safest SUVs in its segment with a 5 Star rating on the Global NCAP crash test.

Also read: Tata Motors Unveils The Tigor EV!

The Nexon EV is based on the same platform that inspires a lot of confidence among buyers. It uses Ziptron technology and is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates a maximum of 129 ps and 245 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon EV has an ARAI-certified range of 312 km on a single charge. In real-world driving conditions, the range may vary.