Auto Expo 2018 : Pinnacle Speciality Vehicle To Unveil ‘Finetza’, A Luxurious Expandable Motorhome

Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles (PSV), a division of Pinnacle Industries Limited is all set to showcase ‘Finetza’, a customised expandable motorhome at the 2018 Auto Expo. The first of its kind in the Indian market, the Finetza series, a converted motorhome aims to transform road trip experiences and is fully equipped for outings with family and friends.

The motorhome model to be showcased at the Auto Expo will be uniquely styled with transformed exteriors and interiors. The Finetza will feature elegant and luxurious interiors with a galore of features including a lavish lounge area equipped with recliners and loungers. It will have a seating capacity for up to six passengers. The rear of the vehicle will have a private cabin with a sofa, which once expanded, converts into a full-size bedroom. The lounge area will also have a motorised convertible bed. The vehicle comfortably sleeps four.

As part of delivering enjoyable ride, the main lounge area will have adjustable ambient lighting and smart infotainment unit with curved LED TV and music system. Expansion of the motorhome, lighting, and seats can be controlled by a tablet or mobile devices. For the convenience of short or long-distance trips, it will have full pantry with refrigerator, hot plate and gourmet coffee machine. PSV’s motorhome will also have an on-board washroom with sink, and electromagnetic pump operated WC.

Finetza will not only have multiple charging ports for all types of devices but will also feature 220v external power connection to have everything from A/C and lights to power ports, and A/V system stays on when parked.

Finetza is the ultimate definition of luxury with finesse and style – miles above the ordinary.