New 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Unveiled : All Details, Features, Tech Specs and Images

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class, whether on or off the road and whatever the operating conditions, has been designed to impresses with its performance, cutting-edge assistance systems, outstanding handling, and safety while, at the same time, the new suspension, the DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes, the “G-Mode” and the three 100‑percent differential locks are aimed to enhance not only ride comfort but also agility – on any surface.

The specification includes a host of new features such as LED headlamps, driving assistance systems, a high-quality interior with leather seats, and new suspension. For demanding customers, options such as the Exclusive Interior Plus with leather on the interior door panels provides even more exclusivity.

Check out the video of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class in action:

The G-Class has long been considered a design icon. Its external appearance has not changed significantly since 1979. Iconic elements continue to serve very specific purposes and to give the G‑Class its unique appearance. All these are still found in the new G‑Class: the distinctive door handle and the characteristic closing sound, the robust exterior protective strip, the exposed spare wheel on the rear door and the prominent indicator lights.

The door hinges positioned on the outside and the surface-mounted bonnet are carried over to the new generation. With the latest update, the off-road icon is making the leap into a new era – both in terms of technology and form. The new G-Class is 53 mm longer and 121 mm wider and now has even greater presence, on the road as well as off-road.

The new G-Class appears to be cast from a single piece. All surfaces have a more taut design and have more tension, while the surface quality has been taken to an even higher level. This results in narrower, more precise gaps and more harmonious transitions. In addition, the wheel arches and bumpers form a more integral part of the body and thus look less like add-on features.

While the exterior maintains the iconic classic look, the interior of the G-Class has undergone a fundamental modern redesign which reinterprets the genes of the classic vehicle to reflect the exterior.

Getting in the G-Class reveals that numerous design features from the exterior have been transposed into the interior. The shape of the round headlamps, for instance, is reflected in the side air vents. Or the design of the iconic indicators, found again in the shape of the loudspeakers. Hallmarks of the G‑Class include the grab handle in front of the front passenger and the chrome-highlighted switches for the three differential locks. Both have been meticulously optimised and retained as characteristic features.

The completely redesigned instrument panel features tube-look analogue round dials as standard. In other words, fans of classic round instruments will not be disappointed in the new G‑Class. As in the new E-Class and S-Class, an instrument cluster in the form of a large display showing virtual instruments in the driver’s direct field of vision and a central display above the centre console is available as an option. In this case the two 12.3-inch displays blend visually into a Widescreen Cockpit beneath a shared glass cover. Drivers can choose between three different styles for the displays – “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive” – and also select relevant information and views according to their individual needs.

Drivers can use the touchpad with controller in the centre console without taking their eyes off the road. The input options are rounded off by shortcut keys in front of the controller for frequently used operating tasks, and by the optional control panel for the driving assistance systems above the rotary light switch. The driver sits up close to the windscreen and enjoys excellent all-round visibility from behind the wheel.

The revised dimensions of the now larger G-Class benefit not only the driver and front passenger, but also the passengers in the second row. Key data at a glance:

Description Difference Legroom in the front +38 mm Legroom in the rear +150 mm Shoulder room in front +38 mm Shoulder room in rear +27 mm Elbow room in front +68 mm Elbow room in rear +56 mm

The rear seats can be folded down to 60, 40 or 100 percent. The seats in the G‑Class are equipped as standard with features including the Memory function for the driver’s seat, seat heating front and rear, as well as luxury head restraints in the front. This comfort can optionally be boosted still further with the Active Multicontour Seat Package.

In addition to the special multicontour seats, this encompasses such features as various massage functions, climate-controlled seats, and fast seat heating. This variant also offers electrically adjustable lumbar supports for the driver and front passenger. The side sections of the seat cushions and backrests of the active multicontour seats include integrated air chambers that fill or empty continuously depending on the driving dynamics, thus providing better support for the seating positions of driver and front passenger and, for example, offering more lateral support during cornering.

The new G-Class performs even better off-road, while on the road it is significantly more agile, dynamic and comfortable than its predecessor. The G thus remains a true G – thanks to its standard ladder-type frame, the three 100-percent differential locks and LOW RANGE off-road gear reduction.

The new suspension emerged from the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Mercedes-AMG GmbH. The result is an independent suspension with double-wishbone front axle in combination with a rigid rear axle. The components of the double-wishbone front axle are directly mounted to the ladder-type frame without a subframe. The lower wishbone’s attachment points on the frame are positioned as high up as possible. This arrangement ensures good driveability beyond the asphalt. Specifically for the G-Class, the new front axle is designed in such a robust way that the off-road performance and off-road capabilities of its predecessor are maintained and even surpassed.

Equipped in this way and with a ground clearance of 270 mm to the front axle gear, the G-Class provides plenty of potential for maximum assertiveness and driving pleasure off-road. The figures speak for themselves:

Slope climbing ability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces

Ground clearance between axles, plus 6 mm, now 24.1 cm

Maximum fording depth now 70 cm when driving through water and mud, no less than an additional 10 cm

Stable at tilt angles of 35°, plus 7°

Angle of departure: 30°, angle of approach: 31°, plus 1°

Break-over angle: 26°, plus 1°

A strut tower brace, also known as a suspension bridge, now connects the front strut towers, which increases the torsional rigidity of the ladder-type frame.

At the rear, in contrast to the predecessor, the new rigid axle is controlled by four trailing arms on each side and a Panhard rod. This makes normal driving on the road even more comfortable. In rough terrain, the rear spring jounce of 82 mm and rebound of 142 mm plus the ground clearance of 241 mm to the rear axle gear help to ensure a safe ride even in extreme situations.

DYNAMIC SELECT is now available with up to five driving modes for the G‑Class. The four programs “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Eco” and “Individual” can be set conveniently via the DYNAMIC SELECT rocker switch. In “ECO” mode, a particularly fuel-optimised driving style is possible, for example. In “Sport” mode, on the other hand, the shift points of the automatic transmission, the throttle response of the engine, and the parameters of the electric steering system and the exhaust flap are changed. “Individual” allows drivers to configure their own preferred vehicle settings.

DYNAMIC SELECT provides a host of options in combination with the new suspension with optional Adaptive Damping System. The driver is then also able to modify the vehicle’s damping characteristics in Sport and Comfort modes using the DYNAMIC SELECT switch.

One of the prerequisites for the improved off-road handling characteristics is the new “G-Mode”. The G-Class changes to “G-Mode” independently of the chosen driving mode as soon as one of the three differential locks has been activated or the LOW RANGE off-road reduction gear has been engaged. This off-road mode adapts the adjustable damping of the chassis and the steering as well as the accelerator characteristic, avoids unnecessary gear shifts and thus ensures optimum control and maximum off-road capability. A small “G” icon discreetly lights up in the instrument cluster. The “G” swallows rough ground so easily that the driver is able to enjoy inch-perfect manoeuvring even in the steepest terrain and receive excellent feedback on the traction capacity of the surface.

The specification for the G-Class not only included solidness and superiority in rough terrain, but also enhanced driving dynamics and comfort on paved roads. Thanks to the new front axle design, the on-road performance of the

G-Class has therefore been enhanced at the same time. On the road, the “G” is as agile as it is comfortable and provides the driver with a better steering feel. The off-roader stays on track more solidly, and is agile and effortless when driving off-road.

Using a digital prototype, the developers simulated the service life of individual components and closed systems to find out in which places it would be possible to make use of lighter raw materials. The diet worked, as the G-Class has shed around 170 kg. The recipe for success: a new mix of materials comprising strong, high-strength, ultra-high-strength steels and aluminium, as well as improved production processes at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria. The rigid body shell is now made of a variety of steel grades, while the wings, bonnet and doors are made of aluminium.

To be able to retain the door hinges and handles typical of the G-Class, the developers modified these to suit the new aluminium design. The A- and B‑pillars are made of high-strength steel due to their load-bearing function. However, less mass in no way translates into less stability – on the contrary, it was possible to increase the torsional rigidity of the frame, body shell and body mounts by around 55 percent, from 6,537 to 10,162 Nm/deg. Alongside improvements to the natural driving dynamics and comfort, this also results in enhanced quality in terms of noise levels, among other things, with the positive effect of significantly less noise and vibrations being noticeable in the interior when driving.

In the new G 500, a high-performance 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine ensures powerful propulsion. The new biturbo produces an output of 422 hp and a maximum torque of 610 Nm at 2000 to 4750 rpm. For the transfer of power, the 9G‑TRONIC automatic transmission with torque converter was specifically adapted to meet the needs of the off-road icon.

As standard the G-Class is now fitted with electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering, which now allows driving assistance systems such as Parking Assist to be implemented. In addition, the electromechanical steering uses less energy than a hydraulically assisted steering system. Depending on the driving mode, one of three sets of steering characteristic lines, namely Comfort, Sport and Off-road, comes into effect. This ensures a comfortable or sporty steering feel on the road, but also straightforward and precise feedback in unpaved and demanding terrain – always paired with sufficient steering power assistance. In a nutshell: as direct as possible, as indirect as necessary.