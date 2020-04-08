AudiStream Virtual Tour Service Takes Fans Inside The Ingolstadt Facility

To make this lockdown period a bit more bearable, Audi has announced AudiStream experience for its customers and fans where they can explore the high-tech production of Audi cars. The plant is open to visitors in virtual form. Anyone interested can book an interactive tour online at www.audi.stream and explore Audi’s facility at home on their screen.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the cancellation of factory tours at the Audi site in Ingolstadt until further notice. For the many guests who have travelled from all over the world to see Audi production live, the brand is offering an online alternative with AudiStream. Those who are interested can participate in a virtual tour through the Audi plant in Ingolstadt from home on the display of their computer or mobile device. Experienced guides narrate the online tour live from a studio and explain the production processes.

With the use of video sequences, participants learn how an Audi is made, from the first production steps in the press shop to the final manual operations during final assembly. Among other things, the processes in the body shop of the Audi A3 and videos from the Audi A4 assembly line can be seen. In addition, the tour guides present technical highlights from the Audi world and answer questions in dialogue with participants.

With their knowledge acquired from numerous tours at the Audi plant in Ingolstadt, the tour guides determine the route for the roughly 20-minute livestream according to the individual interests of the international participants. Users select the desired stream and a suitable time slot in German or English at www.audi.stream. The offer is free of charge; fees may be charged for Internet access, however, depending on the selected provider. Recently, two-wheeler manufacturers like Ducati and Harley-Davidson also announced that they will be organizing virtual tours of their museums.