Mahindra XUV500 BS6 Details Revealed

Popular passenger and utility vehicles manufacturer, Mahindra has silently revealed details of the upcoming SUV XUV500 in its latest avatar. The new XUV500 gets the much needed BS6 emission norms update. From the details, it appears to be facelift instead of a new-gen model. However, the same can be confirmed only after the official launch.

Mahindra has silently updated its official website of XUV500. The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be available in seven variants, which includes – W5, W7, W9, W11(O), W7 AT, W9 AT and W11(O). The biggest update though, sadly, is that there will be no All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant on offer anymore. Features and specifications haven’t changed much from the BS4 version, except for the discontinuation of the entry-level W3 variant.

The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The same engine will be on offer in the new generation models of the Thar and Scorpio. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.

Changes will be limited to minor feature updates, while visually, the SUV has retained its existing styling elements. The new addition is the single electric sunroof with anti-pinch which will be offered only in the top-end variants. The touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also expected to offer connected car technology with which essential features of the car could be accessed through one’s phone or smartwatch.

It gets new premium upholstery with tan leather seats. Other standard features include automatic climate control, ESP with rollover mitigation, rear parking camera and more. In terms of safety, it is slated to get 6 airbags and ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as standard. Another feature is the Emergency call(E-call) which connects one to emergency services in case one meets with an accident.

Prices for the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has caused a delay in production. The new XUV500 is slated to launch later this year along with the new Thar and Scorpio.