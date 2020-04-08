Indian Motorcycle Recalls The Challenger In USA Over Engine Shaft Issue

Indian Motorcycles issued a recall in the USA for the newest addition in their portfolio, the Indian Challenger. Indian launched the Challenger sometime back as a direct ‘Challenger’ to the Harley-Davidson Road Glide. The recall was issued due to a possible engine shaft issue. According to the information released by NHTSA, around one per cent of 616 units of the new 2020 Indian Challenger could be affected by the problem.

More details have emerged regarding the recall and the issue pertaining to it in the defect notice issued by Indian Motorcycle. According to the notice, the engine output shaft bearing might not have been lubricated during assembly. This could potentially lead to the bearing malfunctioning and to a sudden deceleration which, in the most extreme cases, could cause a crash. According to Indian, should the vehicle present the flaw, it will do so at very low mileage. The manufacturer explains that the motorcycles were produced prior to the issue being flagged and fixed at the production level.

According to Indian Motorcycle, the owners who have less than 50 miles on their odometers, should not ride their motorcycles. In order to get their Challenger fixed, they should make arrangements to get their Challengers towed to the nearest dealerships where the trained staff of Indian Motorcycle will fix the issue. After reaching the workshop, the bearing will be properly lubricated and any required fixes will be performed. Both the service and the vehicle’s transportation will be performed free of charge for the owner.

For the owners who have already crossed 50 miles on their Challengers, can either submit an electronic form via a dedicated portal or they can have their dealer complete and send the form for them. No further action will be required of them. The 2020 Indian Challenger is powered by 1,770 cc, liquid-cooled 60-degree v-twin PowerPlus engine developing 122 HP and 128 lbs-ft of torque. Other features of the Challenger includes cruise control and Indian Ride Command 7 inch infotainment system with navigation as standard.