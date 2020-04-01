Audi India Extends Validity Of Service Packages And Extended Warranty

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, automobile manufacturers are trying their best to extend their support to the customers in every possible way. Audi India too, following the same belief, announced an extension on Extended Warranty and service plans for its customers in India. For all customers whose Extended Warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – April 15, 2020), can rest assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars. This initiatives is a part of Audi India’s key pillar of focus – Customer Centricity.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are facing unprecedented times; during moments like these, the last thing that our customers should be worried about is the service of their cars. Customers are at the core of our business and everything we do, we do it for them. In line with this strategy – we are offering a new Extended Warranty and service packages for customers who can now continue to reap benefits of being part of the Audi family. Our teams are geared to extend all the necessary support in addition to making sure that their service and warranty packages are extended. We would like to urge all our customers to stay home and stay safe.”

In terms of policy issuance, customers were earlier allowed to buy a new standard extended warranty till the date of the expiry of their standard warranty. With this announcement, customers will have an additional two-month window, if they are unable to buy a new extended warranty on the account of lockdown, before the expiry of standard warranty.

In terms of extended warranty claims, customers were allowed to claim in case of any failure till the expiry of their existing extended warranty. With this announcement, the extended warranty period has been extended by a month or 3000 KM (whichever comes early) from the last date of lockdown. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days/3000kms for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods.

It is good to see that manufacturers like Audi, even during the lockdown, are committed to provide every possible support to their customers.