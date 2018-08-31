Audi To Be Tottenham Hotspur Football Club’s Official Car Partner For Four Years

Tottenham Hotspur has (Thursday 16 August 2018) announced Audi as the Club’s Official Car Partner in an exclusive four year agreement. Audi will see their brand’s iconic four rings feature across digital signage, including the LED advertising system, big screens and the interior TV network at the Club’s new stadium, as well as across its digital media channels.

Tottenham Hotspur has become one of the most progressive teams in Europe under Manager Mauricio Pochettino and will be a significant part of the Premier League and Champions League story during the 2018-2019 season. Meanwhile, Audi continues its new product offensive during the same time period, launching a host of cars, including the Q8 luxury SUV, and the e-tron, its first all-electric model.

To mark the beginning of the partnership, players were given a special preview of the Q8 at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, Enfield, before the car’s official UK debut.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur (left) with Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK (right)

Audi has a long and proud history in football. Tottenham Hotspur is the latest world-famous name to join its portfolio of football partners, which includes German champions Bayern Munich, Spanish champions Barcelona, and European champions Real Madrid.

Fran Jones, Head of Partnerships of Tottenham Hotspur, says: “Audi is a premium brand, so we are delighted to have it on board alongside a number of other leading club partners. We look forward to welcoming Audi and offering them the opportunity to showcase their products across the Club.”

Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK, says: “The partnership brings two progressive brands together – Audi and Spurs. The Club’s legendary Captain Danny Blanchflower famously spoke of ‘doing things in style’ – this, with our commitment to quality, guides everything we do. Our shared principles of beautiful design and the most advanced technologies further cements our belief that Audi and Spurs will be the perfect marriage.”