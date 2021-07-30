5th Gen Honda City Gets Google Assistance – Ok Google Enabled Voice Commands

Manufacturers are going the extra mile in spoiling us with modern-day features. Be it connected tech, ventilated seats or other creature comforts. We are being convinced more and more with each passing day that we NEED these modern-age features. In a similar wake, Honda Cars India has announced an enhanced version of Next-Gen Honda Connect by introducing Honda Action on Google. The feature is an extension of integrated Connected technology offered in 5th Gen Honda City which already comes with Alexa remote capability. With the introduction of the Honda Action on Google, the 5th Gen City now works with Ok Google.

HCIL has also enriched the Honda Connect platform with 4 new functionalities and all 36 features deliver enhanced safety, convenience and peace of mind to its customers. The Honda Action on Google will offer 10 voice-enabled features which can be executed via Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Nest Speakers, Android phones, etc. This Action is also supported by iOS devices. These 10 features can be used with text-based command functionality of Google as well.

Detailed features

Additionally, the newly introduced features in Honda Connect include Valet Alert, Fuel Log Analysis, Cost of Maintenance Analysis and Enhanced options for Service Products.

The advanced Honda Connect platform has been developed keeping in mind customer’s hyperactive lifestyle and their growing interaction with advanced technology, offering instant and seamless communication between the customer, car, his family and Honda.

Official statement

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, “Consumers are increasingly seeking products and solutions that make their life easier and caters to their on-the-go lifestyle in a seamless manner. As we celebrate the anniversary milestone of our successful 5th Gen Honda City, we are delighted to introduce voice-based Google Assistant interface with our Honda Connect platform which will offer convenience to stay connected with your car while performing daily routine activities.”

Also read: Honda Amaze To Get A Facelift – Launch In August

Specs

The Honda City currently retails in three trims – V, VX and ZX, while offering two engine choices. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, iVTEC unit producing 119 BHP and 145 Nm paired to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. On the other hand, the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel produces 98 BHP and 200 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.