Audi RS Q8 Bookings Commence Ahead Of Launch

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Audi RS Q8. The fastest series production SUV around the Nürburgring, the Audi RS Q8 is the ultimate high-performance machine that boasts outstanding performance, unrestricted everyday usability and a vast customization menu with regard to design and drive. The Audi RS Q8 can be booked with an initial amount of INR 15 Lakhs.

More details

As the name suggests, the RS Q8 is the performance version of the Q8 which was launched earlier this year. The Q8 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.33 crore. Expect the RS Q8 to be priced upwards of ₹2 crore. It would go head-on against the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year; this prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest. These are exciting times for Audi India with our cars roaring into India in rapid succession. This will be our fifth product launch in a span of 10 months and I am happy to say that this won’t be the only Q model launch in the next few months.”

The engine

The highlight of this performance-SUV is obviously, the powertrain. The RS Q8 is powered by a 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is capable of belting out 600PS and 800 Nm. The SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go on to 200 kmph in 13.7s. Top speed is limited to up to 305 kmph. What goes on to show its capabilities even further is the fact that it is the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring. Tested and tuned at the renowned Nurburgring race track in Germany, the RSQ8 raced to a lap time of 7:42:25 over the course of 12.94 miles (20.82 kilometres) ring. Transmission duties are managed by an eight-speed Tiptronic auto unit.

Exterior and Interior

Exterior highlights that differentiate the Audi RS Q8 from the regular model include an aggressive fascia, new single-frame grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, integrated diffuser and RS-spec spoiler. The model receives 22-inch alloy wheels as standard while the 23-inch units are available as an option.

Inside, the upcoming Audi RS Q8 will come equipped with sport seats, leather and Alcantara trims, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel and the virtual cockpit. There are as many as seven drive modes inside the RS Q8 on offer in international markets which allows for a whole wide range of steering, suspension and transmission shift programs.

Exclusivity, customization and personalization are key to the all-new Audi RS Q8. Customers can book their Audi RS Q8 online from the comfort of their home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. The Audi India network across the country is equipped to cater to all customization and personalization requests.