Audi Rolls Out Enhanced ‘myAudi Connect’ App

Audi announced the next big step in its digitalization journey with the roll-out of the enhanced ‘myAudi Connect’ App for Audi customers. In a first, the ‘myAudi Connect’ App will not just be limited for current Audi car owners, but also it will cater to potential customers and Audi fans.

With exciting customer-centric features, this latest version of the App shall offer several additional functions including login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support – all of this within a secure framework and in compliance with data protection. These features are offered as standard for all Audi India customers. Potential customers and enthusiasts get access to features including Augmented Reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures, and service cost calculators amongst others.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we have endeavoured to make our existing suite of digital tech more user-friendly and all-encompassing in functionality. Our ‘myAudi Connect’ App first introduced in 2019 was very well received by customers and it gives me great joy to say that the latest development will help us serve our tech-savvy customer even better. New features such as in-app custom offer, AR, and book a test drive function widen the scope of the app to prospective Audi customers. Digitalization is a journey, not destination and we will continue to upgrade our services for our Customers and fans going forward.”

AUDI’S PLANS

Post pandemic, understanding the importance of digitization, Audi intends to invest heavily in this area in the future as well. Earlier, Audi was the first-luxury carmaker in India to roll-out telematics-connect in the luxury segment not only for new cars but also for our existing car park. In addition, they were also the first-in-industry to democratize the use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality at the retail level. The best part, as mentioned earlier, is that the app is also useful for Enthusiasts and Audi fans.

Mr Dhillon further added, “Digitalization is an extremely important pillar in our strategy for India. Over the past few months, we have become accustomed to having all the information we need at our fingertips and this has only strengthened our focus on Digitalization. New technology has always been at the core of everything we do at Audi and the ‘myAudi Connect’ App takes this story forward.”